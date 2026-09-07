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Russia slams US despatch of missile system to Norway as another blow to idea of arms talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Russia Condemns US Missile Deployment to Norway, Citing Threat to Arms Talks

Escalating Tensions Over US Missile Systems in Norway

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday condemned the U.S. deployment of an advanced missile system to Norway, saying the move dealt a further blow to the prospect of U.S.-Russia talks on strategic nuclear stability.   

Russian Foreign Ministry's Statement

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the deployment in Norway of a missile system based on Mk-41 launchers which can be used to fire a range of missiles, includingTomahawk cruise missiles, posed a threat  because missiles fired from them would be capable of reaching a substantial part of European Russia, including Moscow.

Impact on Strategic Dialogue

"Steps such as the deployment in Europe of U.S. ground-based intermediate range missiles that pose a threat to the Russian Federation 'reset to zero' - to put it mildly -  the conditions for constructive dialogue with the US on strategic issues," the ministry said.

Potential Military Consequences

It added that Russia would pay "particular attention" to the deployment sites and command-and-control centres of U.S. missile systems and that they would become targets in the event of a military conflict.

US Actions and International Reactions

U.S. media reports suggested Washington had delivered the new missile launch system to Norway in August. 

Future of Arms Control Talks

The Foreign Ministry said dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington had been curtailed under the previous U.S. administration and described plans by the current administration to pursue multilateral negotiations involving China as "unrealistic."

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Russia says U.S. Mk‑41 missile launchers in Norway, capable of firing Tomahawks, jeopardize strategic stability and target many regions of European Russia including Moscow (efe.com)
  • The deployment is viewed by Moscow as nullifying conditions for constructive U.S.‑Russia dialogue on strategic issues (efe.com)
  • Russia warns it will pay close attention to the deployment sites and command infrastructure, declaring them potential targets in case of military conflict (efe.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Russia criticize the US missile deployment to Norway?
Russia stated the deployment poses a security threat and undermines prospects for strategic nuclear stability talks with the US.
What type of missile system did the US deploy to Norway?
The US deployed an advanced missile system based on Mk-41 launchers capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles.
How does Russia view the impact of the missile deployment on arms talks?
Russia sees this move as a major setback for constructive dialogue with the US on strategic nuclear stability.
What threat does the missile system pose according to Russia?
Russia claims the system could reach a large part of European Russia, including Moscow, and constitutes a military threat.

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