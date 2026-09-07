Russia Condemns US Missile Deployment to Norway, Citing Threat to Arms Talks

Escalating Tensions Over US Missile Systems in Norway

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday condemned the U.S. deployment of an advanced missile system to Norway, saying the move dealt a further blow to the prospect of U.S.-Russia talks on strategic nuclear stability.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Statement

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the deployment in Norway of a missile system based on Mk-41 launchers which can be used to fire a range of missiles, includingTomahawk cruise missiles, posed a threat because missiles fired from them would be capable of reaching a substantial part of European Russia, including Moscow.

Impact on Strategic Dialogue

"Steps such as the deployment in Europe of U.S. ground-based intermediate range missiles that pose a threat to the Russian Federation 'reset to zero' - to put it mildly - the conditions for constructive dialogue with the US on strategic issues," the ministry said.

Potential Military Consequences

It added that Russia would pay "particular attention" to the deployment sites and command-and-control centres of U.S. missile systems and that they would become targets in the event of a military conflict.

US Actions and International Reactions

U.S. media reports suggested Washington had delivered the new missile launch system to Norway in August.

Future of Arms Control Talks

The Foreign Ministry said dialogue on strategic stability between Moscow and Washington had been curtailed under the previous U.S. administration and described plans by the current administration to pursue multilateral negotiations involving China as "unrealistic."

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim Rodionov; editing by Andrew Osborn )