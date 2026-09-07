Jaguar Land Rover Announces Global Job Cuts to Boost Competitiveness
Jaguar Land Rover's Cost-Cutting and Competitiveness Strategy
Global Workforce Reduction Plans
LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover said on Monday it would cut around 4,000 jobs globally over the next two years as part of a broader plan to reduce costs and improve competitiveness.
Financial Targets and Product Launches
Cost Savings Initiatives
The company said it was targeting £1.7 billion ($2.30 billion) of savings and launching five new products over the next 12 months.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.7384 pounds)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)