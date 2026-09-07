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Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs globally over next two years - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,000 jobs globally over next two years

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Jaguar Land Rover Announces Global Job Cuts to Boost Competitiveness

Jaguar Land Rover's Cost-Cutting and Competitiveness Strategy

Global Workforce Reduction Plans

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover said on Monday it would cut around 4,000 jobs globally over the next two years as part of a broader plan to reduce costs and improve competitiveness.

Financial Targets and Product Launches

Cost Savings Initiatives

The company said it was targeting £1.7 billion ($2.30 billion) of savings and launching five new products over the next 12 months.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7384 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • JLR plans a voluntary redundancy programme offering up to 4,000 salaried and management roles over the next two years to achieve £1.7 billion in cost savings and lower breakeven volumes towards 300,000 units (news.sky.com).
  • The job reductions come amid financial pressure from US tariffs, a cyberattack that shut down operations, declining sales and profits – Q1 revenue dropped nearly 10%, pre‑tax profits plunged by two thirds (finance.yahoo.com).
  • Despite cost-cutting, JLR remains committed to product expansion under its Reimagine strategy—introducing five new models in the next 12–24 months, including Range Rover Electric, Range Rover Sport Electric, Jaguar Type 01, plus further EMA-based Range Rover and Defender variants (media.jlr.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many jobs will Jaguar Land Rover cut globally?
Jaguar Land Rover plans to cut around 4,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.
Why is Jaguar Land Rover cutting jobs?
The job cuts are part of a broader plan to reduce costs and improve the company's competitiveness.
How much does Jaguar Land Rover aim to save with these job cuts?
Jaguar Land Rover is targeting £1.7 billion ($2.30 billion) of savings through its cost reduction plan.
Will Jaguar Land Rover launch new products during this period?
Yes, Jaguar Land Rover plans to launch five new products over the next 12 months.

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