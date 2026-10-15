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UBS exploring options abroad in case Swiss rules prove intolerable, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UBS exploring options abroad in case Swiss rules prove intolerable, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Banking Regulation Mergers & Acquisitions

UBS May Move Headquarters or Merge if Swiss Rules Become Too Strict, Sources Say

UBS Considers Strategic Options Amid Stricter Swiss Banking Regulations

By Oliver Hirt

Potential Scenarios for UBS

ZURICH, Oct 15 (Reuters) - UBS is working on possible scenarios including shifting its headquarters, or a merger with another bank, if Switzerland introduces new banking rules it deems excessively strict, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Background: Swiss Regulatory Response

Switzerland is crafting new regulation for banks in response to the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse, and a lower house committee will later this month begin debating rules passed in September by the upper house that UBS hinted were intolerable.

Internal Deliberations and Acquisition Possibilities

A group inside the bank is considering the various options, which include drawing up a list of smaller banks in the United States that UBS could potentially buy, and the prospect of the bank being taken over itself, according to the sources.

There are no active talks underway, the sources said.

UBS, which is closely following how events play out in parliament, said: "We don't comment on speculation or views expressed on such matters."

UBS Expansion and Regulatory Concerns

US Expansion and Regulatory Impact

Earlier this year, UBS obtained a US banking licence and is eager to expand its business in the United States. But the rules drafted by the Swiss government are partly designed to reduce the risk taxpayers could face if the bank suffered losses in the United States.

Potential Merger Partners

People familiar with the bank's thinking say US investment bank Morgan Stanley would be the best theoretical match for UBS. The Swiss bank has repeatedly stated that it is not planning to move and sees great value in its Swiss base.

Leadership Connections

There are notable ties between the leadership of the two banks, as UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher spent many years at Morgan Stanley, eventually rising to one of the top jobs there.

Kelleher said last month that UBS might need to consider its future in Switzerland if the incoming rules were too harsh.

Proposed Capital Requirements and UBS Response

Swiss Government Proposals

Under its overhaul, the Swiss government wants ⁠UBS to back its foreign units with 100% Common Equity Tier 1 capital, which could tie up in excess of $20 billion. UBS views this as excessive and harmful to its international competitiveness.

The upper house last month trimmed that requirement to 90% CET1 capital, but UBS also regards that as excessively high.

At present, the bank needs to 60% capitalise its foreign units but that can be partly met with cheaper capital.

Speculation Over UBS Relocation

Since last year, speculation has swirled around the possibility that UBS could move its base abroad to avoid the tougher regulation, and people familiar with the bank's thinking say it has a duty to shareholders to consider all options.

Government Response and Outlook

Swiss Finance Minister's Position

Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who has led the charge to introduce tougher banking rules, said last month she felt it was unlikely that UBS would leave its homeland, arguing this would be costly and legally complicated.

(Additional reporting by Dave Graham and Ariane Luthi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • UBS is preparing for the possibility of shifting its headquarters abroad, such as to the US, amid proposed Swiss rules requiring up to 100% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) for foreign units, which it deems excessive and a threat to competitiveness (live.euronext.com).
  • UBS obtained a US national banking license in March 2026 to bolster its expansion in the world’s largest market, aligning with its preparedness for more international-oriented strategies (investing.com).
  • Swiss parliament’s upper house has adopted a 90% CET1 foreign unit capital requirement, equating to roughly $18 billion more capital for UBS, which the bank considers still too high (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is UBS considering moving its headquarters?
UBS is considering relocating its headquarters if new Swiss banking regulations become excessively strict and impact its international competitiveness.
What new regulations is Switzerland proposing for banks?
Switzerland is crafting rules requiring banks like UBS to maintain high Common Equity Tier 1 capital for foreign units, partly in response to the Credit Suisse collapse.
What merger or acquisition options is UBS exploring?
UBS is looking into options such as merging with another bank or acquiring smaller banks in the United States, though no active talks are underway.
How does UBS view its Swiss base?
UBS has stated it values its Swiss base but must consider its future location if regulatory burdens grow too heavy.
What connections exist between UBS and Morgan Stanley?
UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher previously held senior roles at Morgan Stanley, making it a strong theoretical match for a potential merger.

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