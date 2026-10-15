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Alstom to maintain UK's Greater Anglia fleet under 15-year, $1 billion deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Alstom to maintain UK's Greater Anglia fleet under 15-year, $1 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Transport

Alstom Secures 15-Year, $1B Contract to Maintain Greater Anglia Train Fleet

Alstom's Major Maintenance Deal with Greater Anglia

Contract Details and Duration

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Alstom said on Thursday it had secured a 15-year extension to maintain Greater Anglia's fleet of Class 720 Aventra trains in Britain, in a contract worth about £800 million ($1.06 billion) that runs into the early 2040s.

Scope of Maintenance and Job Support

Train Maintenance Operations

The French train maker will maintain 133 five-car electric trains at Greater Anglia's Seven Kings depot, including overhauls, repairs, spares and reliability work. The agreement supports around 100 Alstom jobs.

Fleet Ownership and Manufacturing

The fleet is owned by Angel Trains and was built at Alstom's Derby site. Alstom said the deal would support work with Greater Anglia and future Great British Railways to improve availability, reliability and passenger service.

Financial Details

($1 = £0.76)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Long‑term contract reinforces Alstom’s UK rail services leadership and supports continuity under Great British Railways transition, enhancing reliability, availability and passenger experience (marketscreener.com)
  • Deal covers all planned and unplanned maintenance, overhauls, spares and reliability initiatives for Class 720 fleet owned by Angel Trains, built at Derby (marketscreener.com)
  • Supports ~100 Alstom jobs, secures strategic operational partnership, and underscores success of Class 720 reliability—over 40 ,000 miles per technical incident—into early 2040s (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Alstom's new contract for Greater Anglia?
The contract is worth about £800 million ($1.06 billion) over 15 years.
Which trains are covered by the maintenance agreement?
The agreement covers 133 five-car Class 720 Aventra electric trains.
How long will Alstom maintain the Greater Anglia fleet?
The maintenance extension runs for 15 years, into the early 2040s.
Where will the train maintenance take place?
Maintenance will be carried out at Greater Anglia's Seven Kings depot in the UK.
How many jobs will be supported by this contract?
The deal supports around 100 jobs at Alstom.

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