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Stellantis testing new diesel-hybrid engine for vans - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis testing new diesel-hybrid engine for vans

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Stellantis Testing Diesel-Hybrid Powertrain for Next-Gen European Vans

Stellantis Develops New Diesel-Hybrid Powertrain for European Commercial Vehicles

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis is testing a new diesel-hybrid powertrain for its large-sized commercial vehicles in Europe, the Italian Uilm union said on Thursday after a meeting with the automaker.

Development and Production Plans

• The new powertrain will be developed in the Pratola Serra engine making plant in southern Italy, supplying the Stellantis van making facility of Atessa, Italy

Testing Phase and Market Launch

• A Stellantis spokesperson said the diesel-hybrid powertrain was still in a testing phase, with no timeframe yet established for its market launch

Next-Generation Vans and Investment

• The spokesperson said the new powertrain was expected to be made available in the next generation of vans to be produced in Atessa, for which the company has announced investments of €1 billion ($1.12 billion)

Stellantis Commercial Vehicle Lineup

• Stellantis sells large commercial vehicles under various nameplates including Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer and Citroen Jumper

Impact on Workforce

• The Uilm union also said that workers' furloughs at Stellantis plants in Italy would be 30% lower this year compared to 2025

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • The new diesel‑hybrid 2.2 L engine with 48 V mild‑hybrid tech is being developed at Pratola Serra, slated for production around 2029 and destined for large vans such as the Ducato assembled in Atessa and Gliwice (globalautoinsight.com).
  • Atessa plant in Italy, a central hub for Stellantis’ large‑van business under its Pro One strategy, is receiving over €1 billion in investment to support the next‑generation vans, including this hybrid development (uominietrasporti.it).
  • Stellantis is pursuing a multi‑energy strategy in Europe, rolling out dozens of hybrid models and accelerating hybrid adoption, while balancing electrified and combustion‑based powertrains to meet market demand (stellantis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of engine is Stellantis testing for its vans?
Stellantis is testing a new diesel-hybrid powertrain for its large-sized commercial vehicles.
Where will the new diesel-hybrid engine be developed?
The new powertrain will be developed at the Pratola Serra engine plant in southern Italy.
Which facility will receive the new engine for van production?
The Stellantis van manufacturing facility in Atessa, Italy will use the new diesel-hybrid engine.
Has a market launch date been set for the diesel-hybrid vans?
No, the diesel-hybrid powertrain is still in testing, and no market launch date has been established.
Which Stellantis van brands may use the new engine?
Fiat Ducato, Peugeot Boxer, and Citroen Jumper are among Stellantis van brands that may use the new engine.

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