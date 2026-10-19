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EU charges KKR with misleading regulators over Telecom Italia network deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU charges KKR with misleading regulators over Telecom Italia network deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Mergers & Acquisitions EU Regulation Telecom Markets

EU Charges KKR Over Misleading Information in €22 Billion Telecom Italia Deal

EU Antitrust Investigation and Implications for KKR

By Bart H. Meijer and Foo Yun Chee

Background of the KKR-Telecom Italia Deal

Oct 19 (Reuters) - KKR was hit with EU antitrust charges on Monday, alleging it misled regulators during their review of its €22 billion acquisition of Telecom Italia's fixed-line network two years ago, exposing the US buyout group to a potentially hefty fine.

European Commission's Review and Approval

The decision by the European Commission, the EU competition enforcer, followed a year-long investigation. It approved the deal in 2024, but opened an investigation a year later following complaints by other operators.

Concerns Raised by Rivals and Regulatory Response

Allegations from Competing Operators

The rivals argued that prices for them to access TIM's fixed broadband network had been unilaterally increased after the deal, even though KKR had convinced the Commission that it would not have the power to deteriorate conditions for wholesale access.

EU Antitrust Watchdog's Statement of Objections

The EU antitrust watchdog said it sent a charge sheet, known as a statement of objections, to KKR for providing incorrect or misleading information about whether it would keep its existing long-term access agreements under the same terms unless mutually agreed otherwise with the third-party operators.

Role of FiberCop and Long-Term Agreements

The Commission had cleared the Telecom Italia deal due in part to the long-term agreements between FiberCop, which is Telecom Italia's last-mile grid unit, and telecoms companies Fastweb and Iliad.

Potential Penalties and Precedents

Fines for Misleading Regulators

Companies found guilty of misleading regulators during reviews of their deals risk fines of up to 1% of their aggregate annual worldwide turnover.

Recent Enforcement Actions

The Commission has in recent years handed out hefty fines for such violations.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8919 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • KKR’s €22 billion NetCo acquisition was unconditionally approved on May 30, 2024, based on FibreCop’s long‑term wholesale access deals with Fastweb and Iliad rendering access conditions stable (agenceurope.eu)
  • On July 24, 2025, the European Commission launched a formal investigation into whether KKR misled regulators by overstating the binding nature of these access agreements (service.betterregulation.com)
  • Companies that mislead EU merger regulators can face fines up to 1% of global turnover; KKR now faces such exposure amid reported access price hikes post‑deal (service.betterregulation.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU charge KKR over the Telecom Italia network deal?
The EU charged KKR for allegedly providing misleading information to regulators regarding the conditions of existing long-term access agreements after its acquisition of Telecom Italia's fixed-line network.
What was the value of KKR's deal for Telecom Italia's fixed-line network?
KKR's acquisition of Telecom Italia's fixed-line network was valued at €22 billion.
What are the potential consequences for KKR if found guilty?
If found guilty, KKR could face fines of up to 1% of its aggregate annual worldwide turnover for misleading regulators.
Which companies had long-term agreements affected by KKR's acquisition?
The long-term agreements involved FiberCop (Telecom Italia's unit) and telecom companies Fastweb and Iliad.
What triggered the EU Commission's investigation into the KKR-Telecom Italia deal?
The investigation was triggered by complaints from rival operators claiming increased prices and deteriorated access conditions following KKR's acquisition.

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