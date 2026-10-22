GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UAE, Greece Announce €12.75 Billion in Major Deals and Expansion Plan

Strategic Partnerships and Investment Initiatives

Overview of Agreements

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and Greece announced 18 memoranda of understanding, agreements and commercial partnerships valued at €12.75 billion ($14.30 billion) on Thursday, as Abu Dhabi said it planned to invest a further €15 billion in Greece.

UAE-Greece Strategic Forum Highlights

• The deals were announced at the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum in Athens, attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Expansion of Joint Investment Initiative

• The additional investment plan builds on an existing joint investment initiative between the two countries, the media office said.

Areas of Bilateral Cooperation

• Sheikh Khaled also held talks with Mitsotakis to explore expanded bilateral cooperation in areas including energy, infrastructure and healthcare.

Previous and Ongoing Investments

• The new funds will add to €4 billion committed in 2022 under a joint investment initiative, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement without disclosing specific investments.

Masdar's Acquisition of Terna Energy

• Last year, UAE renewable energy company Masdar said it had fully acquired Greek firm Terna Energy after buying a 70% stake in 2024 at an enterprise value of €3.2 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8914 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Additonal Reporting by Enas Alashray; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Eighteen MoUs and commercial agreements totaling €12.75 billion were signed during high‑level talks between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled and Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the UAE‑Greece Strategic Forum in Athens (mediaoffice.abudhabi).
  • Abu Dhabi plans to invest an extra €15 billion in Greece, expanding an existing joint investment initiative which had already committed €4 billion in 2022 (mediaoffice.abudhabi).
  • UAE renewable energy firm Masdar completed its full acquisition of Greece’s Terna Energy in April 2025 for an enterprise value of €3.2 billion, marking a significant milestone in bilateral energy cooperation (masdar.ae).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the UAE and Greece agree to in new deals?
The UAE and Greece announced deals totaling €12.75 billion across 18 agreements and partnerships.
How much more does Abu Dhabi plan to invest in Greece?
Abu Dhabi announced plans to invest an additional €15 billion in Greece.
What sectors are covered by the UAE-Greece agreements?
The partnerships focus on sectors including energy, infrastructure, and healthcare.
Who attended the UAE-Greece Strategic Forum?
The forum was attended by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Which UAE company acquired a Greek renewable energy firm?
UAE's Masdar fully acquired Greek firm Terna Energy after initially buying a 70% stake.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows

Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows

Image for Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit, AP reports

Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit, AP reports

Image for L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as China demand picks up

L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as China demand picks up

Image for Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists

Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists

Image for Accor lifts outlook as Middle East rebounds

Accor lifts outlook as Middle East rebounds

Image for Gucci sales slid further in Q3, Kering says, dampening revival hopes 

Gucci sales slid further in Q3, Kering says, dampening revival hopes 

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Image for UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
Image for European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall
European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall
Image for Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms
Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms
Image for Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Image for Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports
Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports
Image for Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs
Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs
Image for Leonardo, Rheinmetall secure 3.7-billion-euro contracts with Italian army, MF daily says
Leonardo, Rheinmetall secure 3.7-billion-euro contracts with Italian army, MF daily says
Image for Bosch to reorganize corporate structure, create Mobility subsidiary in Germany
Bosch to reorganize corporate structure, create Mobility subsidiary in Germany
Image for India-EU trade deal could become operational in early-2027, Indian trade minister says
India-EU trade deal could become operational in early-2027, Indian trade minister says
Image for ADNOC's XRG in talks to buy stake in Eni's Libya oil and gas business, sources say
ADNOC's XRG in talks to buy stake in Eni's Libya oil and gas business, sources say
Image for French debt risk premium reaches euro zone sovereign crisis levels
French debt risk premium reaches euro zone sovereign crisis levels
View All Finance Posts