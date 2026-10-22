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Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Digital currency Sweden Central Bank

Swedish Central Bank Rekindles E-Krona Discussion as Digital Euro Looms

Riksbank Reassesses Digital Currency Amid Evolving Payment Landscape

Background: Sweden’s Cashless Society and Early CBDC Exploration

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank has revived the debate over whether to introduce an e-krona as war, cyber threats and new digital payment systems raise fresh questions about whether one of the world's most cashless nations can preserve the role of its currency. 

The Riksbank was one of the earliest central banks to explore adopting a so-called retail central bank digital currency, or CBDC, based on blockchain technology as Swedes abandoned cash in favour of cards and digital payments. 

A government inquiry in 2023 said there was no urgent need for a CBDC in Sweden, however.

European Digital Euro Push Spurs Renewed Debate

But with the European Central Bank's plans to launch a digital euro now close to fruition, the Riksbank is urging parliament to look again at the issue.

"Sweden is a very cash-light society, and that matters," Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

"If our cash becomes digital and Swedish kronor are not available in a usable digital form, then the krona may not be able to compete with other, more convenient digital payment instruments that can easily be used across borders."

A Riksbank survey earlier this year showed only 5% of Swedes had used cash for their most recent purchase. 

Stablecoins and International Competitiveness

In a letter to legislators this month, the Riksbank also pointed to the development of stablecoins as potentially impacting the krona's international competitiveness. 

If use of the krona shrank, the central bank could face challenges in maintaining the transmission of monetary policy and safeguarding financial stability.

Financial System as a Pillar of National Defence

Resilience in the Face of Geopolitical Threats

FINANCIAL SYSTEM PART OF DEFENCE STRATEGY

Geopolitics has also highlighted the importance of resilient payment systems as part of Sweden's total-defence strategy.

"The ability to be able to pay if there is an attack or an electricity blackout or whatever, is extremely important, one of the most vulnerable parts of our society," Amanda Sundstrom, senior macro strategist at banking group SEB, said. 

"So when we're talking about defence, this should be one of the top things on the list."

Timeline and Legislative Hurdles

The European Central Bank could launch a digital euro in 2029.

Jansson said the Riksbank had not taken a stance on the e-krona and that it was up to parliament to decide. However, it would take five years at least to introduce the necessary legislation and make other preparations, he said.

"If Sweden wants to have a digital krona and avoid falling too far behind, then it's a good idea to begin this work now," Jansson said.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Riksbank urges renewed inquiry into e‑krona following government’s 2023 decision against urgency, citing digital euro and stablecoin threats (riksbank.se)
  • ECB aims for a digital euro pilot in H2 2027 and potential issuance by 2029, raising urgency for Sweden to act (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Stablecoins and digitalisation pose risks to monetary policy transmission and financial stability in Sweden, especially under geopolitics and cyber threats (riksbank.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Sweden reconsidering the introduction of an e-krona?
With advances in digital euro development and the rise of stablecoins, Sweden's Riksbank believes an e-krona is needed to preserve the role of the Swedish krona in an increasingly cashless society.
What concerns does the Riksbank have about not introducing an e-krona?
The Riksbank warns that without an e-krona, the Swedish krona may lose competitiveness against other digital payment instruments and stablecoins, potentially undermining monetary policy and financial stability.
How has cash usage changed in Sweden?
A 2023 survey found that only 5% of Swedes used cash for their most recent purchase, highlighting Sweden's status as a highly cash-light society.
What role does digital currency play in Sweden's defence strategy?
Resilient digital payment systems, including a possible e-krona, are increasingly seen as vital to Sweden's total-defence policy, ensuring payments during crises or cyber attacks.
How long would it take to implement an e-krona in Sweden?
According to the Riksbank, even if decided now, legislation and preparation to launch an e-krona would take at least five years.

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