GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
French bond pain puts euro zone's weak links on notice - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French bond pain puts euro zone's weak links on notice

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Eurozone Bonds

French Bond Yields Hit 24-Year High, Putting Euro Zone on Edge

Rising Yields and Growing Risks Across the Euro Zone

By Amanda Cooper and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - As a selloff in French government bonds deepens, the region's debt-laden economies risk a surge in borrowing costs while also grappling with increasing social unrest.

French Bond Yields Surge to Multi-Decade Highs

French 10-year bond yields on Thursday hit a fresh 24-year high above 5%, driving their premium over benchmark German Bunds to nearly 180 basis points, or 1.8%, the most since the depths of the euro zone debt crisis in 2011.

A huge fiscal deficit that has been complicated by political stalemate in Paris and the worst civil unrest in years are the latest catalysts.

Contagion: Pressure Mounts on Other Euro Zone Economies

As France has come under strain, investors are turning up the heat on the likes of Italy, Belgium and even Greece. Similar to France, students took to the streets in Belgium at the weekend to protest against high housing costs, while Italy has also faced protests. Italian yields have risen 14 bps this week to 4.616%, not far off early October's three-year highs. The premium Belgium pays to borrow over 10 years relative to Germany rose to its highest in 14 years at 109 bps.

Market Concerns Over Long-Term Borrowing Costs

"Markets look ahead and they say 'well, if borrowing costs stay this high, then eventually you're going to have to refinance at higher rates'," said Mike Bell, head of market strategy at BlueBay Asset Management.

While he does not expect the gap between French and German bond yields to get as wide as those of Italy and Spain against Germany during the euro debt crisis, which hit 6% and 5% then, respectively, it could exceed 2%.

Bell said concern that French politicians would shy away from taking the necessary steps to put France on a sustainable debt path, especially given the protests, could heighten pressure.

Belgium and Italy: Rising Yields and Political Paralysis

Belgium’s Debt and Default Insurance Costs Climb

TAKE OUT SOME INSURANCE

Belgium's debt yields have risen steadily this year along with those elsewhere given rising energy prices, but that rise has accelerated. Its 10-year borrowing costs rose by as much as 12 bps on Thursday to 4.54%, the highest since early 2012. Highlighting the unease, the cost of insuring against the risk of default for Belgium hit its highest since April 2020 on Thursday at nearly 39 basis points.

This is well below the levels logged during the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, but the speed at which Belgian CDS have risen rivals that of France, with both having more than doubled in the last month.

Political Paralysis Adds to Investor Anxiety

"Belgium's had a lot of debt for a long time," Chris Scicluna, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets, said.

"It obviously has a history of political paralysis and government paralysis and if you've got a deficit that needs to be reduced, sadly, over the years, that's not helpful," he said.

"So, it does tick a lot of the boxes that should leave investors uneasy, but certainly, it's not France."

Italy’s Debt and Social Unrest in Focus

Italian bonds have performed strongly in recent years, bringing their yields below those of France last September for the first time since the debt crisis. They, too, are back in the spotlight.

An election next year throws doubt on Rome's plans to reverse the rise in its huge public debt, analysts say.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni approved tough anti-riot measures after unrest swept northern Italian cities at the weekend, including financial capital Milan.

Cost-of-Living Pressures and Public Discontent

"Fuel prices, widespread cost-of-living pressures and housing prices continue to top the list of grievances, underlining the point that while many developed economies continue to show considerable resilience, there is little or no 'feel-good factor' for the majority of the public at large," ASM Investor Services global economist Marc Ostwald said.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s 10‑year OAT yield hit ~5%, a 24‑year high, and its spread over German Bunds neared 160bps, recalling 2011 debt‑crisis levels (ca.investing.com)
  • Belgium’s 10‑year yield climbed to its highest since early 2012 (~4.3–4.4%), while CDS costs more than doubled, nearing levels not seen since April 2020 (brusselstimes.com)
  • Italy’s 10‑year yields rose to around 4.6%, pressured by looming elections and high debt (debt‑to‑GDP ~136.7%), raising concerns over fiscal sustainability (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are French bond yields rising?
French bond yields are rising due to a high fiscal deficit, political stalemate in Paris, and increasing social unrest which have heightened investor concerns.
Which other euro zone countries are affected by rising borrowing costs?
Countries like Italy and Belgium are also experiencing increased borrowing costs, with Italian and Belgian bond yields both climbing alongside France.
What impact does social unrest have on bond markets?
Social unrest, like protests in France, Belgium, and Italy, contributes to investor unease and can drive bond yields higher by increasing perceived risk.
How do French bond yields compare with German Bunds?
The premium on French 10-year bonds over German Bunds has risen to nearly 180 basis points, the highest since the 2011 euro zone debt crisis.
What risks do rising euro zone bond yields present?
Prolonged high yields could increase refinancing costs for debt-laden economies, straining public finances and potentially triggering wider market instability.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ECB's Santos Pereira pushes for deeper EU integration

ECB's Santos Pereira pushes for deeper EU integration

Image for UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment

UAE, Greece announce €12.75 billion in deals, Abu Dhabi plans further €15 billion investment

Image for Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows

Swedish central bank revives e-krona debate as digital euro, stablecoin threat grows

Image for Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit, AP reports

Trump ordered to sit for deposition in his $10 billion BBC lawsuit, AP reports

Image for L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as China demand picks up

L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as China demand picks up

Image for Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists

Valeo posts lower sales as auto industry weakness persists

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant
Hitachi Energy to invest $77 million in new Brazil plant
Image for Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites
Steep bill for AI buildout punishes Meta, other tech favorites
Image for Hotel group Accor lifts outlook, says French bookings remain resilient 
Hotel group Accor lifts outlook, says French bookings remain resilient 
Image for Gucci sales slip again in latest blow to Kering recovery plan
Gucci sales slip again in latest blow to Kering recovery plan
Image for Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Rexel raises outlook again as US data-centre demand, European electrification drive growth
Image for UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
UK to judge local projects together in investment rules shake-up
Image for European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall
European corporate earnings set to get a boost from energy windfall
Image for Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms
Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms
Image for Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Mark Tersigni on Underwriting Large CMBS Loans
Image for Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports
Shell- and Exxon-backed UK chemicals group weighs $8 billion sale, FT reports
Image for Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs
Renault sells former Alpine F1 engine unit to Dumarey, preserving 150 jobs
Image for Leonardo, Rheinmetall secure 3.7-billion-euro contracts with Italian army, MF daily says
Leonardo, Rheinmetall secure 3.7-billion-euro contracts with Italian army, MF daily says
View All Finance Posts