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Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Italy's Political Uncertainty Clouds Hopes for Debt Reduction Amid Bond Turmoil

Italy's Debt Challenges and Market Reactions

By Sara Rossi and Valentina Consiglio

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy's national election next year throws doubt on Rome's plans to reverse the rise in its huge public debt, analysts say, warning that the strong market appetite for Italian bonds in recent years may be coming to an end.

Italy's €3-trillion ($3.36 trillion) government bond market, one of the world's biggest, has come under renewed scrutiny amid contagion from a sharp selloff in French debt, while domestic political uncertainty mounts and the boost from European Union post-COVID recovery funds fades.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has followed a largely prudent fiscal policy, but with her rightist coalition trailing the centre-left in opinion polls, she will be under pressure to open the purse strings ahead of next year's vote, analysts say.

"We expect fiscal risk premia to continue to build ahead of the election," Filippo Taddei, Senior European Economist at Goldman Sachs, told Reuters.

Italian Yield Spread Widens

Recent weakness in Italian bonds has been driven by the selloff in France, where a weakened government is trying to pass a budget and a key election looms next year, but focus is also turning to Italy's political complications.

The yield on the 10-year bonds (BTPs) of the euro zone's third-largest economy hit 4.7% this month and the yield gap with safe-haven Bunds - a market gauge of the risk premium investors demand to hold Italian debt - reached its widest in almost 18 months.

The BTP yield has risen more than 100 basis points so far this year and is set for the biggest annual jump since 2022, when an inflation surge sparked a rise in interest rates.

Investor Sentiment and Analyst Forecasts

Swiss bank UBS has recommended that investors go short BTPs, forecasting that the Bund-BTP spread, which was as narrow as 60 basis points in January, will widen to 150 bps. It currently stands at around 105.

A short position is a bet that an asset will weaken in price.

Goldman Sachs' Taddei said Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio, which climbed to 136.7% in 2025, will remain on a rising path at least until 2028, and warned that if 10-year BTP yields remain above 4% the debt will continue to increase in future years.

Rising Debt Servicing Costs

Higher bond yields mean higher debt-servicing costs. Italian interest spending exceeded €100 billion last year, while average issuance costs rose to 3% in September from 2.75% a year earlier, Treasury data showed.

Deficit to Fall - Then Rise

The government has targeted the budget deficit to fall this year to 2.9% of gross domestic product, just inside the EU's 3% ceiling, only to rise back above 3% in the next two years in order to hike defence spending and tackle surging energy costs.

Growth Prospects and EU Funds

The picture is not all bleak, however. Growth held up better than expected in the first two quarters and the government this month hiked its full-year 2026 growth forecast to 1% from 0.6%, thanks in large measure to billions of euros of EU post-COVID funds which have lifted investments.

With EU payments under the programme due to end by December, TS Lombard global macro director Davide Oneglia said the country now needed structural reforms, not just fiscal caution.

"Meloni doesn't have a big plan for the economy," he said at a TS Lombard conference last week in London. "Not rocking the boat is not enough and her own political stability is not certain."

Ratings Agency Concerns

Ratings agency Moody's, which a year ago upgraded Italy's sovereign rating to "Baa2" from "Baa3", raised similar concerns in a new report last week.

"Slower growth, reduced fiscal discipline or weaker reform momentum would put the projected debt reduction trajectory at risk," it said.

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Political instability before Italy’s 2027 election may push PM Meloni’s government to loosen fiscal policy, elevating risk premiums on bonds.
  • Italian 10-year BTP yields have jumped toward 4.7%, and the spread with German Bunds is near its widest in 18 months, reversing earlier gains (elibrary.imf.org).
  • Despite the impact of EU post‑COVID recovery funds that bolstered growth and investment, the flow of these funds ends by late 2026, and structural reforms are urgently needed to sustain the recovery (elibrary.imf.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is happening in Italy's government bond market?
Italy's €3-trillion bond market is under scrutiny due to a selloff in French debt, increased yields, and political instability.
How have Italian bond yields changed recently?
The 10-year BTP yield reached 4.7%, and the yield spread with German Bunds widened to its highest in nearly 18 months.
Why might Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio keep rising?
Analysts warn that if 10-year bond yields stay above 4%, higher debt-servicing costs will keep the debt-to-GDP ratio climbing.
What do experts suggest Italy needs beyond fiscal caution?
Experts say that structural reforms are needed, as simply maintaining fiscal caution may not be enough to ensure long-term stability.

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