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Finance

France's Sesterce plans $11 billion AI investment in Finland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 8, 2026

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France’s Sesterce to Invest Over $11 Billion in AI Data Centre in Finland

Major Foreign Investment in Finnish AI Infrastructure

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - French AI infrastructure group Sesterce said on Thursday it plans to develop a data centre site in Finland costing more than €10 billion ($11.21 billion), the latest in a series of foreign technology investments in the Nordic country.

Project Phases and Capacity

First Phase: Initial Development

• The first phase, with works planned to start in 2026, will have a capacity of 200 megawatt (MW), Sesterce said in a statement

Second Phase: Expansion Plans

• Capacity is expected to increase to 600 MW in the second phase

Project Details and Location

Anchor Customer and Site Selection

• The company said it already has an anchor customer for the project, which will be built in Jamsa in central Finland at the site of a former paper mill that closed in 2021

Long-Term Vision

Future Capacity Goals

• Over the longer term, Sesterce aims to build more than 1 gigawatt of AI capacity in Finland, on existing industrial sites and in line with market demand, it said

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Sesterce’s first construction phase in Jämsä begins in 2026 at 200 MW, expanding to 600 MW later, with long‑term aim exceeding 1 GW on industrial grounds.
  • Finland continues to attract record foreign tech investments – e.g., Google’s €13 billion AI infrastructure push and other major players targeting Finnish data capacity growth.
  • The Finnish data centre boom is underpinned by energy availability, existing sites, and strategic focus on digital infrastructure with environmental and regional development implications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sesterce planning to build in Finland?
Sesterce plans to develop a data centre site in Jamsa, Finland, focused on AI infrastructure.
How much will the Sesterce investment in Finland cost?
The investment is expected to cost more than €10 billion, equivalent to about $11.21 billion.
When will construction of the data centre begin?
The first phase of the project is planned to start in 2026.
What is the expected capacity of the Sesterce data centre?
The first phase will have a 200 MW capacity, increasing to 600 MW in the second phase and potentially over 1 gigawatt long term.
Where will the Sesterce data centre be located?
The new data centre will be constructed at the site of a former paper mill in Jamsa, central Finland.

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