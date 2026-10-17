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Trump waives key Russia-related sanctions, tariffs before they take effect under new law - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump waives key Russia-related sanctions, tariffs before they take effect under new law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 17, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 17, 2026

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Trump Waives Key Russia Sanctions and Tariffs Under New US Law

By Kanishka Singh and Jasper Ward

Overview of the Waiver and Its Implications

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump waived key Russia-related US sanctions and tariffs days before they were to take effect under a law he signed last month, including duties on the country's goods and penalties for buying its oil and gas.

In an executive order released by the White House on Friday, Trump said the waiver was in the national interests of the United States.

Background of the Sanctions Law

The law is meant to increase pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine that began in 2022. Trump, however, has been warming toward Russia and publicly criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, including suggesting Kyiv needs a new leader.

Political Context and Timing

Weeks before the US midterm elections in which Trump's Republicans are battling to maintain their narrow grip on both chambers of Congress, the new measures could have risked raising oil prices even further while Americans already face increased costs largely attributed to the US-Israeli war on Iran, analysts have said.

Details of the Legislation

The legislation, whose primary backer in Congress was the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% within 30 days on all goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, as well as any country that knowingly bought oil or gas 30 days after the law was enacted or was among the top five countries helping Russia evade sanctions.

The order said the waiver will remain in effect until Trump or his top officials determine that "further action is appropriate."

Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 in mid-September.

"I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States," Trump said in the order.

International Reactions

Concerns from China and India

Countries such as China and India, which are among the biggest buyers of Russian oil, have raised concerns about the Russia sanctions bill. 

Beijing has said it "consistently opposed long-arm jurisdiction that lacks a basis in international law" while India warned Washington that new tariffs could impact bilateral ties.

Presidential Powers and Congressional Oversight

The law allows the president to waive sanctions simply by informing Congress that he has determined that they are not in the national interest.

Domestic Political Response

Criticism from US Lawmakers

US Representative Don Beyer, a Virginia Democrat, blasted Trump for the waiver, saying he was giving in to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump's latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression," Beyer said in a statement.

Controversy Over Diesel Deal

Republican and Democratic Opposition

Trump had also faced criticism from several US senators, including some Republicans, over ‌a recent diesel deal with Russia in which Trump agreed to lift sanctions on Russian exports and Russia agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices. The lawmakers who criticized the deal said it would help fund Russia's war efforts.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh, Jasper Ward and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing by William Mallard and Sergio Non)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump used waiver authority under Section 115 of the new Graham Act to delay implementation of sweeping sanctions and up to 100% tariffs on Russian energy imports by notifying Congress it wasn’t in the national interest (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The waiver, issued just before sanctions and tariffs were to take effect, drew bipartisan criticism, with lawmakers including Rep. Don Beyer and six senators condemning it as undermining congressional intent and aiding Putin’s war funding (apnews.com).
  • The legislation, signed into law September 18, 2026, empowered the president to impose harsh penalties on Russia and its energy buyers—but also to waive them simply by certifying they’re not in the national interest, a provision critics argued granted overly broad executive discretion (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sanctions and tariffs did Trump waive related to Russia?
President Trump waived key US sanctions and tariffs targeting Russian goods and penalties for buying Russian oil and gas days before they were set to take effect.
Why did Trump sign a waiver for the Russia-related sanctions?
Trump stated that waiving the sanctions at this time was in the national interests of the United States, citing potential impacts on oil prices and the economy.
What was the purpose of the new Russia sanctions law?
The law was designed to pressure Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, imposing tariffs up to 100% on countries importing Russian oil and gas.
How did lawmakers respond to Trump's waiver of Russia sanctions?
Some lawmakers, including both Democrats and Republicans, criticized Trump, saying the waiver aided Russia and undermined US legislative intent.
Which countries raised concerns about the US Russia sanctions bill?
China and India expressed concerns, warning about the impact of new US tariffs on international relations and trade.

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