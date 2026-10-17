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ECB's Lagarde says bond selloff will slow inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Lagarde says bond selloff will slow inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 17, 2026

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ECB's Lagarde: Bond Selloff Raising Borrowing Costs, Slowing Inflation in Euro Zone

Impact of Bond Selloff on Euro Zone Economy and ECB Policy

By Francesco Canepa

Rising Bond Yields and Economic Implications

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A selloff in bonds is making borrowing more expensive in the euro zone, curbing economic growth and ultimately inflation, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on Saturday.

Bond yields around the world have surged in recent weeks, with debt-laden France among the hardest hit, on the back of worries about debt and inflation as well as growing competition for credit from AI investments.

Challenges for Consumers Amid Higher Fuel Prices

Lagarde said this would make it harder than the ECB had projected last month for consumers to absorb higher fuel prices from the Iran war.

"While growth has been resilient, financing conditions have tightened, with long-term interest rates rising notably since our last meeting," Lagarde told fellow central bankers and finance ministers gathering in Bangkok. "This will slow growth and reduce pass-through by more than projected in our September exercise."

ECB's Monetary Policy Response

The ECB has raised interested rates twice in the last four months and a further hike is expected in December, which would take its policy rate to 2.75% — a level it considers restrictive, or curtailing economic activity.

Outlook for Further Policy Tightening

Fellow ECB policymaker Joachin Nagel hinted at more policy tightening ahead, although he added that the central bank would decide at each meeting based on incoming data.

Comments from ECB Policymakers

"We are fighting against inflation, I'm of the opinion that the job is not done so far," the Bundesbank president told a DZ Bank event in the Thai capital. "I do see that maybe we have to do more."

Speaking alongside Nagel, his Finnish colleague Olli Rehn said the ECB would watch out for "second-round effects" from energy inflation on other prices and wages.

"There is no sign of second-round effects, but we will stay vigilant because they might creep in quietly like a cat in socks," Rehn said.

(Editing by John Mair and Tom Hogue; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Global bond yields have surged—especially in France—raised borrowing costs, curbing inflation via tighter financing conditions (ecb.europa.eu)
  • ECB has raised rates twice since June (deposit rate now 2.50%), and another hike to 2.75% is expected in December (ecb.europa.eu)
  • Lagarde and fellow policymakers (e.g. Nagel, Rehn) emphasize vigilant, data‑dependent policy amid concerns over energy pass‑through and second‑round inflation risks (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the bond selloff affecting borrowing costs in the euro zone?
The bond selloff is increasing bond yields, making borrowing more expensive in the euro zone, which slows economic growth and reduces inflation.
What does ECB President Christine Lagarde say about inflation outlook?
Lagarde says tighter financing conditions due to higher bond yields will slow growth and curb inflation more than previously projected.
Are further ECB interest rate hikes expected?
Yes, a further rate hike is expected in December, potentially raising the ECB's policy rate to 2.75%.
What concerns do ECB policymakers have about energy prices?
Policymakers are watching for 'second-round effects' from energy inflation impacting other prices and wages but see no signs yet.
Which European country is particularly affected by rising bond yields?
France is among the hardest hit by surging bond yields due to concerns about debt and inflation.

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