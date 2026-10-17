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Anthropic offers Blackstone double-digit yield in chip-financing deal, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Anthropic offers Blackstone double-digit yield in chip-financing deal, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 17, 2026

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Anthropic Offers Blackstone Over 10% Yield in $9 Billion Chip Financing Deal

Key Details of the Anthropic-Blackstone Chip Financing Agreement

Overview of the Financing Deal

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Anthropic is offering Blackstone a yield of more than 10% to finance its latest chip deal, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Investment Structure and Terms

Blackstone funds would invest $9 billion in the debt backed by Anthropic's five-year lease payments on the chips, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Verification and Reporting

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City; Editing by William Mallard)

Key Takeaways

  • Anthropic aims to raise about $9 billion from Blackstone at yields above 10% by using chip lease payments as debt collateral.
  • The deal builds on a broader AI‑infrastructure funding model, including a prior $35 billion private‑credit package with Apollo and Blackstone for TPU leases, where senior yields ranged ~5.75% and junior ~8.5%.
  • This transaction reflects escalating investor demand for high-yield structured credit tied to AI compute assets, amid mounting financing needs for large-scale infrastructure deployments.

Frequently Asked Questions

What yield is Anthropic offering Blackstone in the chip financing deal?
Anthropic is offering Blackstone a yield of more than 10% for financing its latest chip deal.
How much is Blackstone investing in Anthropic’s debt deal?
Blackstone funds would invest $9 billion in the debt backed by Anthropic's five-year lease payments.
What is backing the $9 billion debt investment?
The debt is backed by Anthropic's five-year lease payments on the chips.
Who reported Anthropic’s chip-financing deal with Blackstone?
The Financial Times reported on the deal, citing people familiar with the matter.

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