Volkswagen Workforce Told CEO Confidence Damaged But Still Repairable

Labour Leader Addresses Volkswagen Workers Amid Restructuring Debate

Background of the Extraordinary Assembly

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen labour leader Daniela Cavallo said confidence in CEO Oliver Blume has been damaged in the debate over restructuring but not beyond repair, in a speech to workers gathered at the carmaker's main plant in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Statements from Labour Leader Daniela Cavallo

"The German factories belong to the Volkswagen Group. They are an integral part," Cavallo told over 10,000 workers gathered for an extraordinary assembly to voice their opposition to possible plant closures, with Blume also in attendance.

Impact on Executive Board and CEO Oliver Blume

"Our trust in this company's executive board, and especially in its CEO Oliver Blume, has been damaged. Not yet beyond repair, but damaged nonetheless," she said, according to excerpts of her speech shared by the works council.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)