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Volkswagen labour chief says confidence in CEO damaged but can be repaired - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen labour chief says confidence in CEO damaged but can be repaired

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Volkswagen Workforce Told CEO Confidence Damaged But Still Repairable

Labour Leader Addresses Volkswagen Workers Amid Restructuring Debate

Background of the Extraordinary Assembly

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Volkswagen labour leader Daniela Cavallo said confidence in CEO Oliver Blume has been damaged in the debate over restructuring but not beyond repair, in a speech to workers gathered at the carmaker's main plant in Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

Statements from Labour Leader Daniela Cavallo

"The German factories belong to the Volkswagen Group. They are an integral part," Cavallo told over 10,000 workers gathered for an extraordinary assembly to voice their opposition to possible plant closures, with Blume also in attendance.

Impact on Executive Board and CEO Oliver Blume

"Our trust in this company's executive board, and especially in its CEO Oliver Blume, has been damaged. Not yet beyond repair, but damaged nonetheless," she said, according to excerpts of her speech shared by the works council.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Cavallo addressed over 10,000 VW workers in Wolfsburg, expressing opposition to possible German factory closures and reaffirming the importance of German plants to the Group’s identity.
  • Her remarks underscore strained trust: “Our trust … especially in CEO Oliver Blume … has been damaged. Not yet beyond repair, but damaged nonetheless.”
  • Context: VW faces its deepest transformation, with Blume proposing up to 50,000–100,000 job cuts and possible plant shutdowns to address sinking profits, competition from China, and overcapacity—plans that have drawn resistance from labor and parts of the supervisory board.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Volkswagen's labour chief say CEO confidence is damaged?
Daniela Cavallo stated that worker trust in CEO Oliver Blume was damaged due to the debate over restructuring and possible plant closures.
Is confidence in Volkswagen CEO beyond repair?
No, Cavallo said trust is damaged but not yet beyond repair, indicating it can still be restored.
How did Volkswagen workers express their concerns?
Over 10,000 workers gathered at the Wolfsburg plant in an extraordinary assembly to oppose possible plant closures.
What statement did Cavallo make about German Volkswagen factories?
Cavallo emphasized that German factories are an integral part of the Volkswagen Group.

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