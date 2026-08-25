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Dolce & Gabbana secures debt waiver from banks after FY operating loss - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dolce & Gabbana secures debt waiver from banks after FY operating loss

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Dolce & Gabbana Gains Bank Waiver Amid Operating Loss and Higher Debt

Financial Performance and Bank Agreement Overview

Recent Financial Results

MILAN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Dolce & Gabbana has reached an agreement with its lending banks to waive financial covenant breaches and shore up liquidity after reporting a fresh operating loss and higher debt, according to its latest financial statements.

Revenue and Division Performance

• The privately owned group's revenues fell 2% in the fiscal year ending on March 31 to €1.86 billion ($2.17 billion), according to a filing seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

• Growth in the beauty division helped offset a weaker performance in the group's core fashion business, the company said.

Operating Loss and Debt Increase

• Operating loss totalled just over €100 million.

• Net financial debt increased to €464.5 million as of March 31 from 379.6 million euros a year earlier, breaching conditions attached to the group's bank loans.

Bank Waiver and Liquidity Measures

Details of the Bank Agreement

• Under a new agreement, the banks in the lending pool waived remedies related to covenant breaches and suspended covenant testing until March 31, 2028.

Commitments and Future Plans

• In exchange, the group committed to complete "extraordinary financing transactions" to strengthen liquidity and to bring its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio under 3 by March 2028.

• Earlier this year a source said that the company, advised by Rothschild, was exploring ways to raise fresh money, including asset disposals such as real estate.

Eyewear Licence Extension

• Dolce & Gabbana has raised €150 million by extending its eyewear licence agreement with EssilorLuxottica until 2050, according to the filing.

($1 = 0.8573 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Banks have waived covenant breaches and suspended testing until March 2028 to protect liquidity.
  • Net debt surged to €464.5 million from €379.6 million year‑on‑year, prompting restructuring.
  • D&G extended its lucrative eyewear license with EssilorLuxottica—raising €150 million—to bolster liquidity amid restructuring.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dolce & Gabbana seek a debt waiver from banks?
Dolce & Gabbana sought a debt waiver after breaching financial covenants due to higher net debt and an operating loss in the recent fiscal year.
What were Dolce & Gabbana’s revenues and losses for the last fiscal year?
The company reported revenues of €1.86 billion, a 2% drop, and an operating loss exceeding €100 million for the fiscal year ending March 31.
How much did Dolce & Gabbana’s net financial debt increase?
Net financial debt rose to €464.5 million as of March 31, up from €379.6 million a year earlier.
What conditions did banks agree to with Dolce & Gabbana?
Banks waived covenant breaches, suspended covenant testing until March 31, 2028, and required the company to complete financing transactions to strengthen liquidity.
How is Dolce & Gabbana addressing its liquidity issues?
The company is raising fresh funds, including asset disposals and extending its eyewear license contract, to improve liquidity and reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

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