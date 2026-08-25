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Exclusive-India investigates fragrance giants over price collusion, document shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Markets Antitrust Regulation

India Opens Second Probe Into Global Fragrance Firms for Price Collusion

Antitrust Investigations Targeting Global Fragrance Companies

By Aditya Kalra

Background of the Investigation

NEW DELHI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global fragrance makers Givaudan, Firmenich and International Flavors & Fragrances face a second antitrust investigation by Indian authorities, according to a regulatory document seen by Reuters.

The latest case relates to alleged price collusion since 2024, said a source close to the matter, and follows an ongoing investigation into accusations that the companies struck labour anti-poaching deals. 

Global Context and Cooperation

The companies have faced similar investigations over prices charged to their customers in foreign markets. The companies have said they are cooperating with global anti-cartel investigations. 

The confidential Competition Commission of India (CCI) document seen by Reuters was dated July 22 and described the new case as one related to "alleged cartelisation in the Indian fragrance industry" by the three companies.

Responses from Companies and Regulators

The CCI, Swiss-based Givaudan and U.S. rival IFF did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. DSM-Firmenich, formed from the 2023 merger of Dutch speciality chemicals maker DSM with Firmenich, also did not respond.

Swiss and British antitrust regulators said in 2023 that they were investigating the three companies, and the European Commission has said it is looking into "possible collusion" related to supply of fragrances and their ingredients but has not named any targets.

Investigation Report and Confidentiality Issues

Report Recalled Over Unredacted Secrets

REPORT RECALLED OVER UNREDACTED SECRETS

Details of price-fixing cases are not made public in India during the course of investigations.

Redrafting the Report

In the case related to price collusion, the CCI teams drafted an investigation report with its findings and shared it with the companies in February, the watchdog's internal July 22 document showed.

But that report was recalled in July after Givaudan and IFF complained that their commercial secrets were not properly redacted, according to the CCI document.

The report will now need to be redrafted by the CCI, with the confidential information properly redacted, potentially slowing the two-year-old case.

Expert Opinion on the Investigation

"From a systemic perspective this will be of concern to CCI," said Gautam ⁠Shahi, an Indian ​antitrust lawyer at Dua Associates.

"Loss of relevant commercially sensitive data may harm competition in the market."

Market Outlook

India's flavours and fragrances market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2033, versus $2.5 billion in 2024, ​according to Grand View Research.   

(Reporting by Aditya KalraEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • India’s Competition Commission of India (CCI) is now investigating alleged price collusion by Givaudan, DSM‑Firmenich and IFF in the Indian fragrance industry, based on a confidential CCI document dated July 22, 2026. (indiankanoon.org)
  • A preliminary CCI report shared with the firms in February was recalled in July for improper redaction of commercial secrets, causing procedural delays in this two‑year‑old case. (indiankanoon.org)
  • This new probe complements an existing CCI investigation into alleged labour anti‑poaching agreements among the same companies, and follows similar antitrust scrutiny in Europe and Switzerland over possible collusion in fragrance supply. (indiankanoon.org)
  • India’s flavours and fragrances market is rapidly growing—projected to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2033 and growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.9%, underscoring the economic significance of these firms’ conduct. (grandviewresearch.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which companies are being investigated for price collusion in India?
Givaudan, Firmenich, and International Flavors & Fragrances are the global fragrance firms under investigation by Indian authorities.
What triggered the latest antitrust investigation in India's fragrance industry?
The investigation was prompted by allegations of price collusion among major fragrance manufacturers since 2024.
Why was the CCI's initial investigation report recalled?
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) recalled the report because Givaudan and IFF raised concerns about improper redaction of their commercial secrets.
How large is the Indian flavours and fragrances market expected to grow?
The market is expected to reach $5 billion by 2033, up from $2.5 billion in 2024.
Are similar price collusion investigations happening outside India?
Yes, Swiss, British, and European authorities are also investigating possible collusion among the same firms regarding fragrance supply.

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