Slovak Police Foil Planned Arson Attack on Drone Factory, Arrest Three Suspects
Details of the Thwarted Attack and Investigation
Incident Overview
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Police have thwarted a planned arson attack on a factory producing unmanned aerial systems in eastern Slovakia and detained three foreigners suspected in the attempt, police said on Facebook on Tuesday.
Suspects and Arrests
Detainment Locations
Two suspects were detained in Slovakia and one in Germany, police said. There was no damage to property nor any injuries, they said.
Evidence Seized
"Police seized a larger amount of incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, camera and a handwritten plan," police said, adding that there were about 70 people at the facility at the time of the planned attack.
Legal Proceedings
Police investigators charged the suspects with public endangerment committed on commission.
Factory and Location Details
Undisclosed Information
They did not name the factory targeted, nor its precise location, and the suspected commissioning party was not named.
Geopolitical Context
NATO and European Union member Slovakia borders Ukraine in its east.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)