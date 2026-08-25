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Finance

Slovak police thwart planned arson attack on drone factory

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance security Central Europe Markets

Slovak Police Foil Planned Arson Attack on Drone Factory, Arrest Three Suspects

Details of the Thwarted Attack and Investigation

Incident Overview

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Police have thwarted a planned arson attack on a factory producing unmanned aerial systems in eastern Slovakia and detained three foreigners suspected in the attempt, police said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Suspects and Arrests

Detainment Locations

Two suspects were detained in Slovakia and one in Germany, police said. There was no damage to property nor any injuries, they said.

Evidence Seized

"Police seized a larger amount of incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, camera and a handwritten plan," police said, adding that there were about 70 people at the facility at the time of the planned attack.

Legal Proceedings

Police investigators charged the suspects with public endangerment committed on commission.

Factory and Location Details

Undisclosed Information

They did not name the factory targeted, nor its precise location, and the suspected commissioning party was not named.

Geopolitical Context

NATO and European Union member Slovakia borders Ukraine in its east.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Police foiled a planned arson at a drone manufacturing facility, averting potential mass casualties and multi-million‑euro property loss (tnlive.sk)
  • Two suspects were arrested within Slovakia, the third detained in Germany via a European arrest warrant, with all charged with public endangerment or aggravated general endangerment (tnlive.sk)
  • Authorities seized a substantial incendiary mixture (reported as a napalm‑like blend of gasoline and polystyrene), tools, mobile phones, a camera, and a handwritten plan, marking significant evidence in the ongoing investigation (tnlive.sk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the attempted arson attack occur?
The failed arson attack was planned for a factory producing unmanned aerial systems in eastern Slovakia.
How many suspects were detained and where?
Police detained two suspects in Slovakia and one in Germany, all foreigners.
Was there any damage or injury reported in the incident?
No property damage or injuries were reported following the foiled attack.
What items did the police seize from the suspects?
The police seized incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, a camera, and a handwritten plan.
What charges were brought against the suspects?
The suspects were charged with public endangerment committed on commission.

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