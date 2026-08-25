Slovak Police Foil Planned Arson Attack on Drone Factory, Arrest Three Suspects

Details of the Thwarted Attack and Investigation

Incident Overview

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Police have thwarted a planned arson attack on a factory producing unmanned aerial systems in eastern Slovakia and detained three foreigners suspected in the attempt, police said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Suspects and Arrests

Detainment Locations

Two suspects were detained in Slovakia and one in Germany, police said. There was no damage to property nor any injuries, they said.

Evidence Seized

"Police seized a larger amount of incendiary mixture, tools, mobile phones, camera and a handwritten plan," police said, adding that there were about 70 people at the facility at the time of the planned attack.

Legal Proceedings

Police investigators charged the suspects with public endangerment committed on commission.

Factory and Location Details

Undisclosed Information

They did not name the factory targeted, nor its precise location, and the suspected commissioning party was not named.

Geopolitical Context

NATO and European Union member Slovakia borders Ukraine in its east.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Alex Richardson)