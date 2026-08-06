Trump signs executive order to protect US polysilicon industry

Trump unveils trade actions to compete with China on solar and chips

White House Announces Tariffs and Price Floors on Polysilicon Products

By Nichola Groom and Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday imposed a series of price floors and a 15% tariff on products made from polysilicon, the raw material used in semiconductors and solar panels that is primarily produced by China.

Objectives of the Trade Proclamation

U.S. President Donald Trump's proclamation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 is aimed at supporting domestic chip and solar supply chains needed to compete with Beijing on artificial intelligence and energy.

"The plan of action in this proclamation will, among other things, help ensure the commercial viability of United States production of polysilicon and its derivatives that is necessary to meet United States economic and national security requirements," the order said.

Role of Polysilicon in Manufacturing

Polysilicon, an ultra-pure form of silicon, sits at the start of the semiconductor and solar manufacturing supply chains. Manufacturers turn silicon wafers into solar cells and ​then assemble those into panels used in solar projects.

Concerns Over Chinese Competition

American solar factories for the last decade have accused their Chinese rivals of dumping solar panels in the market, receiving unfair government subsidies and moving their manufacturing to other countries to dodge U.S. tariffs.

Impact on U.S. Industry and Companies

Domestic Polysilicon Production

The United States has two polysilicon factories. Hemlock Semiconductor, which operates a plant in Michigan, is a joint venture between Corning and Japan's Shin-Etsu Handotai. Munich-based Wacker Chemie runs a factory in Tennessee.

"Today's decision encourages continued investment in U.S. capacity and supports long-term U.S. competitiveness," a Corning spokesperson said.

Wacker said it was reviewing the actions to fully understand their impact.

"We appreciate the Administration's continued engagement on the issue given the ramifications for semiconductor supply chain resilience, advanced computing infrastructure, and broader U.S. defense and security interests," the company said in a statement.

Relationship Between Solar and Semiconductor Manufacturing

Domestic semiconductor manufacturing depends on solar because the solar industry's larger demand for polysilicon helps support production of the material required for chips. The chip industry accounts for ​2.4% of global polysilicon demand, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Growth and Challenges in U.S. Solar Manufacturing

U.S. solar ​manufacturing has expanded since Congress created tax incentives ⁠in 2022. Much of that growth, however, has been concentrated in panel assembly, leaving manufacturers dependent on imported wafers and cells, which require longer investment timelines.

Industry Reactions

Companies with U.S. solar factories, including T1 Energy, First Solar and Qcells, the U.S. solar arm of South Korea's Hanwha, applauded Trump's move.

"This is a decisive win for advanced American manufacturing and investment in domestic energy supply chains," Dan Barcelo, CEO of T1 Energy, said in a statement. In addition to its Texas solar panel plant, T1 is investing $510 million in a cell factory.

Implementation and Future Outlook

Timeline and Concerns Over Imports

The trade protections will take effect on December 4, the White House said.

Tim Brightbill, a trade attorney with Wiley Rein who has brought several trade cases against Chinese solar companies, warned that the delayed implementation could lead to a surge of imports in the coming months.

Companies that buy solar panels have argued that the delay is needed to adjust supply contracts to higher prices.

Details of Tariffs and Incentives

According to a White House document, the president set minimum import prices of $21 per kilogram for polysilicon, $100 per kilogram for polysilicon ingots and wafers, $0.22 per watt for solar cells and $0.38 per watt for solar modules, or panels.

The proclamation also authorizes the Commerce Department to create an incentive program for companies that invest in factories to produce polysilicon or derivative products.

The administration's plan to pursue a hybrid system combining a minimum import price with tariffs was first reported by Reuters.

(Reporting by Jacob Bogage and Alexandra Alper in Washington; Writing by Jasper Ward; Editing by David Ljunggren, Daniel Wallis and Nia Williams)