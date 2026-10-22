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L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as China demand picks up - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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L'Oreal Q3 sales beat forecasts as China demand picks up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings Luxury emerging markets

L'Oreal Beats Q3 Sales Forecasts Amid Surging China and Luxury Market Demand

Strong Third-Quarter Performance Driven by Global Demand and Innovation

By Dominique Patton

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L'Oreal beat third-quarter sales forecasts on Thursday, boosted by demand for luxury perfumes, skincare and hair products, particularly in China and emerging markets.

Financial Highlights and Analyst Expectations

The maker of CeraVe moisturiser and Prada perfumes said sales from July to September rose 7.7% on an adjusted like-for-like basis to €11.56 billion ($12.95 billion), topping analysts' consensus forecast for 5.9% growth in a Visible Alpha poll.

CEO Statement and Market Resilience

"The global beauty market, once again, proved its resilience in a challenging context — and we continued to significantly outpace it," CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said in a statement.

Market Trends and Consumer Behavior

The "Lipstick Effect" and Sector Growth

 Beauty has been a bright spot in an otherwise sluggish consumer goods sector, with some analysts and executives pointing to the "lipstick effect" of consumers treating themselves to affordable luxuries during challenging times.

Product Innovation and Online Sales

Growth has also been supported by product innovation and booming online sales channels.

Skincare and Targeted Product Lines

L'Oreal stepped up innovation after growth slowed last year, particularly in its important skincare category. New premium Kerastase shampoos and La Roche-Posay sunscreen and serums have been among its fastest-growing lines as consumers seek more targeted beauty products.

Addressing New Consumer Needs

The company is also targeting consumers using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, promoting products aimed at addressing secondary effects such as sagging facial skin.

Regional Performance and Luxury Division Growth

Luxury Division Outpaces Forecasts

L'Oreal's luxury division, which generates more than a third of group revenue, grew 7% on a like-for-like basis, well ahead of a 4.5% forecast. The performance was driven by strong demand for fragrances including Prada Paradigme and by accelerating sales growth in China.

China and Emerging Markets Recovery

China's beauty market has been expanding again after two years of contraction, as middle-class consumers shift spending from entry-level luxury goods towards prestige beauty products.

European and Middle Eastern Growth

Sales in Europe, L'Oreal's biggest market, rose nearly 9%, while revenue in South Asia and the Middle East jumped 19.5% on strong demand in Gulf countries and Vietnam.

Share Performance and Closing Notes

Shares in L'Oreal, France's most valuable listed company, are up 11% this year.

($1 = 0.8927 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted like‑for‑like sales of €11.56 billion grew 7.7%, surpassing the 5.9% analyst consensus (trivano.com).
  • L’Oréal Luxe division grew ~7%, outpacing expectations, powered by fragrances like Prada Paradigme and strong skincare innovation (trivano.com).
  • China and emerging regions (SAPMENA‑SSA) saw accelerated growth—China growth nearly three‑times market in North Asia, SAPMENA‑SSA +19.5%—while Europe rose ~9% (trivano.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did L'Oreal's Q3 sales grow in 2023?
L'Oreal's third-quarter sales rose 7.7% on a like-for-like basis to €11.56 billion.
What drove L'Oreal's Q3 sales growth?
Growth was driven by strong demand for luxury perfumes, skincare, hair products, and accelerated sales in China.
How did L'Oreal perform in the Chinese market?
Sales growth accelerated in China as the beauty market rebounded, with consumers shifting to prestige beauty products.
What is the 'lipstick effect' mentioned in the article?
The 'lipstick effect' describes consumers buying affordable luxuries like beauty products during challenging economic times.
Which L'Oreal product segments saw the fastest growth?
Premium haircare (Kerastase), skincare (La Roche-Posay), and luxury fragrances (Prada Paradigme) were among the fastest-growing segments.

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