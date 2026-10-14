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Trump says oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says oil, gas and mineral exploration to begin in Greenland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Trump Reveals Plans for Oil, Gas and Mineral Exploration in Greenland

US President Announces Resource Exploration Initiatives

Official Statement on Truth Social

Details of the Announcement

Oct 14 (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "massive" oil, gas and mineral exploration is getting ready to begin in Greenland, he said in a statement on Truth Social.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump declared the start of large‑scale resource exploration in Greenland, signaling renewed U.S. interest in Arctic energy and minerals (apnews.com).
  • This follows a security agreement signed on September 22, 2026, granting the U.S. enhanced basing rights and control over Greenland’s defense, aimed at countering rival influence (whitehouse.gov).
  • Greenland’s significant oil, gas and rare‑earth potential faces logistical, environmental and regulatory challenges; prior bans and local opposition may delay or limit actual development (eenews.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump announce regarding Greenland?
President Trump announced that massive oil, gas, and mineral exploration will begin in Greenland.
Where did Trump make the announcement about Greenland exploration?
Trump made the announcement in a statement on Truth Social.
What resources are set to be explored in Greenland?
Oil, gas, and minerals are set for exploration in Greenland.
When was the announcement about Greenland exploration made?
The announcement was made on Wednesday, October 14.

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