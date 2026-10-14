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China auto group says China EU trade consensus aids industry stability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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China auto group says China EU trade consensus aids industry stability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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China-EU Trade Deal Stabilizes Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Industry

Impact of the China-EU Trade Consensus on the Automotive Sector

Stabilizing Industry Expectations

Role of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said the consensus that China and the European Union reached on the trade of hybrid and electric vehicles has helped stabilise industry expectations, as well as maintain the smooth flow of industry and supply chains.

Ongoing Support for Trade and Investment Talks

Strengthening Communication and Coordination

The industry association said it will continue its role to bridge and strengthen communication and coordination in support of trade and investment talks between Beijing and Brussels.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Tian Lanqin; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) welcomed the China‑EU consensus on hybrid and EV trade, noting it stabilizes industry expectations and helps maintain smooth supply chains, with a commitment to continue bridging communications between Beijing and Brussels (apnews.com).
  • Under the agreement, the EU will cap Chinese hybrid vehicle imports—reportedly limiting them to 350,000 units annually—temporarily easing tensions from a surge in Chinese hybrid exports free of EV tariffs and valued at around $7.5 billion in H1 2026 (apnews.com).
  • The deal includes principles ensuring China’s hybrid export quotas are not lower than those for other countries, non‑discrimination of Chinese firms, and upward adjustments using 2025 figures as a baseline—creating a more predictable and stable trade environment (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent consensus between China and the EU on vehicle trade?
China and the EU have reached an agreement regarding the trade of hybrid and electric vehicles, aiming to promote stability in the automotive industry.
How does the trade consensus affect the auto industry?
The consensus helps stabilize industry expectations and ensures a smooth flow in supply and industry chains.
Which organization commented on the China-EU trade agreement?
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers made statements about the positive industry impacts of the trade consensus.
What role will the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers play moving forward?
The association will continue to bridge, communicate, and coordinate in support of trade and investment talks between Beijing and Brussels.

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