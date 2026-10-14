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ECB's Lagarde says solution to French debt woes is at home - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Lagarde says solution to French debt woes is at home

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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ECB’s Lagarde Urges France to Resolve Debt Woes Through Fiscal Policy

Lagarde Addresses France's Debt Situation and ECB's Role

France's Fiscal Challenges and Bond Market Concerns

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - France should solve its own debt woes through fiscal policy consolidation, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday, effectively playing down speculation about an ECB intervention in the bond market.

French government bonds have been among the worst hit by a global selloff, with investors concerned that political jostling ahead of next year's presidential election may hinder the government's efforts to reduce its high deficit.

ECB's Stance on Intervention

Asked whether the ECB was about to help France, Lagarde said it was up to Paris to soothe investors' nerves.

"There are particular circumstances that lead to some countries being more affected, France being a case in point," she told a CNN event in Bangkok. "And for that one, the primary and first solution lies at home in France. And it has to do with fiscal policies."

Speculation Around ECB Tools

Analysts have been speculating for weeks about whether the ECB might start buying French bonds via a crisis-fighting tool known as the Transmission Protection Instrument.

This can be activated if a country is under market pressure that the ECB deems "unwarranted", "disorderly" and threatening the transmission of the central bank's interest rates to all corners of the euro zone.

ECB's Outlook on Inflation and Growth

Inflation Drivers and Policy Response

ECB LOOKS FOR INFLATION 'HINTS', GROWTH IS 'NOT BAD'

Asked about monetary policy, Lagarde said the current, high rate of inflation in the euro zone had been driven "predominantly, but not exclusively" by a surge in energy prices caused by the Iran war.

While there was no sign yet of "second-round effects" on other prices, the ECB would be looking for "hints", such as trade unions' demands in wage negotiations.

"We cannot wait until they're there in full view, but we can anticipate," she said at the event on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in the Thai capital. "So we very carefully follow those entry points."

Growth Projections and Fiscal Support

The ECB has raised rates twice in the past four months and is expected to do so again in December.

Lagarde said the 1.1% increase in GDP expected by the IMF for the euro zone this year was "not brilliant" but "not a bad outcome" either and flagged continued support from German government spending on infrastructure and the military.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by John Mair and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde emphasized that resolving France’s high deficit is primarily a domestic responsibility and that the ECB is not planning to intervene in its bond market at this stage (onvista.de).
  • While speculation continues about activating the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI), ECB policymakers maintain that such tools are for extreme disorderly conditions and preserve focus on price stability, not sovereign spreads (bluewaterhealthyliving.com).
  • Eurozone inflation remains elevated due to the Middle East energy shock, especially the Iran war; the ECB is monitoring for second‑round effects like wage pressures, and further rate hikes are expected by December (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did ECB President Lagarde say about France's debt problem?
Christine Lagarde stated that France should address its debt woes through domestic fiscal policy consolidation rather than expecting ECB intervention.
Is the ECB planning to intervene in French bond markets?
Lagarde downplayed speculation about possible ECB intervention, emphasizing that the solution must come from within France.
What concerns investors about French government bonds?
Investors are worried about political uncertainty ahead of presidential elections and the government's high deficit, leading to a selloff in French bonds.
What reasons are driving high inflation in the euro zone?
Lagarde attributed high euro zone inflation mostly to a surge in energy prices, particularly due to the Iran war.
What economic growth rate does the IMF expect for the euro zone in 2023?
The IMF expects a 1.1% increase in GDP for the euro zone this year.

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