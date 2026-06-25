Trump Labels UK’s Expected PM Andy Burnham ‘Extremely Liberal’ Amid Oil Dispute

Trump’s Comments on UK Political Transition and North Sea Oil Policy

Trump’s Initial Remarks on Andy Burnham

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he knows little about Andy Burnham, Britain's expected next prime minister, describing him as a "mayor of a town" who was "extremely liberal", and someone who probably wouldn't open the North Sea to more oil drilling.

Criticism of Keir Starmer’s Oil Policy

In comments late on Wednesday, the U.S. leader again repeated his belief that Keir Starmer should have opened up the North Sea to more drilling for oil, but refrained from some of his spicier criticisms of the British prime minister.

Starmer’s Resignation and Political Context

Starmer announced his resignation on Monday following pressure over weak poll ratings and poor local election results.

US-UK Relations Under Starmer

For months after being elected in 2024, Starmer had tried to keep Trump onside, proffering him an unprecedented second state visit in 2025, but relations cooled when Britain initially rejected a U.S. request to use British bases for strikes on Iran. Starmer later gave authorisation for the U.S. to use the bases.

Trump’s Perspective on Burnham’s Leadership

Asked about Burnham, who is the only contender so far for a contest to replace Starmer as Labour leader and prime minister and could be appointed by mid-July, Trump said: "I don't know anything. I see that he was, I guess, the mayor of a town."

Expectations for North Sea Oil Policy Under Burnham

"I hear he's extremely liberal, extremely, so that means he probably won't open up the North Sea. You know I gave Keir Starmer some pretty good advice, I said open up the North Sea."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kevin Buckland)