GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Top hyperscalers likely to have more AI-linked debt than now known, S&P Global warns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Top hyperscalers likely to have more AI-linked debt than now known, S&P Global warns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

S&P Global Warns of Undisclosed AI-Linked Debt Among Top Hyperscalers

Analysis of AI-Driven Debt Risks in Major Tech Firms

By Marc Jones

Concerns Over Hidden Liabilities

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - S&P Global estimates the world's biggest tech firms are likely to have more AI-linked liabilities than currently known, although its top analyst for the sector sees no need to change any ratings at present.

Debt issued by AI infrastructure providers and so-called 'neocloud' firms such as Nvidia-backed CoreWeave has sunk to increasingly stressed levels in recent weeks amid concerns about the aggressive scale of their borrowing.

Risks to Hyperscalers' Ratings

S&P's Global Head for Digital Infrastructure Mark Habib said the biggest risk to hyperscalers' ratings remained whether expected profits fail to materialise.

But he also highlighted so-called 'interconnected financing structures', where hyperscalers effectively guarantee huge data centre builds, or smaller AI companies.

Lack of Transparency in Debt Reporting

"It is safe to assume that there is more (debt) out there that we are not seeing," Habib said during a roundtable in London.

"If it's not reported, then it's not part of the disclosure by the hyperscalers. Also, if we are not rating the transactions where this liability may accrue, then the fact of the matter is that we might not have the visibility."

Projected Spending and Financial Outlook

S&P expects the top six US hyperscalers — Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle, Meta, and SpaceX — to spend more than $7 trillion on data centers and other AI-related capex between 2025 and 2030, and have negative free cash flow until at least next year.

Habib said there wasn't an estimate of how much additional debt the circular financing might add to firms' balance sheets, although he said S&P was trying to take a "holistic" view overall.

Back in July, it downgraded Oracle to BBB-, the lowest rung of 'investment grade', on concerns about its AI spending and what it called "an uncertain path to profitability".

Market Reactions and Ratings Stability

Habib was also asked whether the recent market selloff of bonds linked to the aggressive AI buildout was a sign that investors see them as riskier than ratings indicate.

"For now, we don't have the view that there is a major disconnect that needs to force our ratings to change at this point," he said, saying S&P's scores were designed to take a longer-term view.

Potential Triggers for Ratings Changes

He said what could change that view was if it became clear the amount of money being spent was no longer sustainable.

"And that could come from a variety of drivers," Habib said. "Further increases in the investments (by AI firms), or a view that the revenue rate of competition is getting too intense."

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperscalers may have significant undisclosed AI-linked liabilities tied to complex financing like guarantees, SPVs, leases and RVGs, reducing visibility into total debt (spglobal.com)
  • S&P expects the top six U.S. hyperscalers to spend over $7 trillion on data centers and AI capex from 2025‑2030, with negative free cash flow persisting through at least 2027 (press.spglobal.com)
  • Oracle was downgraded to BBB‑ (lowest investment‑grade) in July due to its aggressive AI investments, ballooning capex, and deteriorating free cash flow; broader market stress has pressured AI‑linked bonds and investor sentiment (thenextweb.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does S&P Global believe hyperscalers may have more AI-linked debt than disclosed?
S&P Global highlights interconnected financing structures and non-reported liabilities, suggesting that some AI-linked debt is not visible due to limited disclosure and unrated transactions.
Which companies are considered leading hyperscalers in this analysis?
S&P Global identifies Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, Oracle, Meta, and SpaceX as the top six US hyperscalers expected to spend heavily on AI infrastructure.
What is the main risk to hyperscalers’ credit ratings according to S&P Global?
The main risk is that expected profits from aggressive AI investments may fail to materialize, potentially impacting hyperscalers' balance sheets and credit ratings.
How much are hyperscalers projected to invest in AI-related infrastructure?
S&P Global projects over $7 trillion spent by top hyperscalers on data centers and other AI-related capex between 2025 and 2030.
Has S&P changed any ratings due to AI-linked debt concerns?
S&P has not changed ratings at present but did downgrade Oracle in July over concerns about AI spending and uncertain profitability paths.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits Q3

Solvay cuts 2026 forecast after Middle East conflict hits Q3

Image for Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners

Unilever to sell Welly bandage brand to Forward Consumer Partners

Image for China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion

China's Hansoh Pharma strikes drug deal with Roche worth over $15 billion

Image for Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots

Second-hand clothing app Vinted purges suspected stolen goods after France riots

Image for UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening

UK's Doncaster Sheffield Airport set for public ownership ahead of reopening

Image for Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police

Ahold Delhaize reports cybersecurity incident to Dutch police

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share
Europe EV sales rose 70% in September, around 30% of market share
Image for French markets tumble as riots add to political crisis 
French markets tumble as riots add to political crisis 
Image for Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports
Ithaca may halt Britain investment without Rosebank approval, FT reports
Image for Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors
Nvidia wins fast-growing AI startup Modal for new central processors
Image for Hungary to cut deficit below 5% of GDP in Magyar's first budget plan
Hungary to cut deficit below 5% of GDP in Magyar's first budget plan
Image for Exclusive-India probing Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under India-UK trade pact, sources say
Exclusive-India probing Pernod, Diageo Scotch imports under India-UK trade pact, sources say
Image for Siemens targets up to 80% factory automation with AI, board member says
Siemens targets up to 80% factory automation with AI, board member says
Image for Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban
Norway targets 'harmful' social media, games with under-16 ban
Image for AI stocks bounce back after bruising selloff, CoreWeave gets Goldman upgrade
AI stocks bounce back after bruising selloff, CoreWeave gets Goldman upgrade
Image for KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says
KNDS would seek IPO as soon as possible, CEO says
Image for Germany's Merck buys Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal
Germany's Merck buys Silence Therapeutics in $1.3 billion RNA drug deal
Image for Analysis-LME-linked group battles to secure trading data on sustainable metals premiums
Analysis-LME-linked group battles to secure trading data on sustainable metals premiums
View All Finance Posts