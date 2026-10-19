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Barclays defends £15 billion private credit book after reported BoE scrutiny - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Barclays defends £15 billion private credit book after reported BoE scrutiny

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Barclays States £15bn Private Credit Exposure Meets Regulatory Standards

Barclays’ Private Credit Exposure and Regulatory Compliance

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Barclays said its £15 billion ($19.97 billion) private credit exposure was treated in line with accounting and regulatory capital requirements after a report the Bank of England was examining if its traders had understated the risk.

Key Details of Barclays’ Statement

Here are some details:

Treatment of Total Return Swaps

• Its treatment of total return swaps is consistent with accounting and regulatory capital requirements, Barclays said in a statement to Reuters on Monday

Bank of England’s Examination

• The Financial Times reported earlier in the day that the BoE was examining whether Barclays traders misrepresented illiquid private credit loans

Exposure Breakdown

• Barclays said the mark-to-market value of its exposure to loan total return swaps linked to private credit assets was about £300 million, based on roughly £1.5 billion of underlying notional assets

• It said its total private credit exposure stood at £15 billion, with the vast majority held in the banking book

Capital Rules and Governance

• It was required to meet certain conditions under capital rules to classify the treatment as trading book, and those conditions had been met and supported by internal governance and external advisers, the bank said

Currency Conversion

($1 = 0.7512 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aseem Gujar and Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Barclays maintains that its total return swaps linked to private credit are accounted for correctly under both accounting and regulatory capital frameworks, supported by internal governance and external advisers.
  • The Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority is investigating whether Barclays misclassified derivatives tied to illiquid private credit loans—potentially understating associated risks by misplacing them in the trading book rather than the banking book.
  • Regulatory scrutiny of private credit exposures is intensifying amid broader concerns over valuation opacity and systemic risk in the approximately $2 trillion private credit sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the size of Barclays' private credit exposure?
Barclays' private credit exposure stands at £15 billion.
Why is the Bank of England scrutinizing Barclays?
The Bank of England is reportedly examining if Barclays traders understated the risk of illiquid private credit loans.
How does Barclays treat its total return swaps?
Barclays stated that its treatment of total return swaps is consistent with accounting and regulatory capital requirements.
What portion of the private credit exposure is in the banking book?
The vast majority of Barclays' private credit exposure is held in the banking book.
What is the mark-to-market value of Barclays' loan total return swaps?
Barclays' loan total return swaps linked to private credit assets have a mark-to-market value of about £300 million.

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