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Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder sees 'window of opportunity' for steel spin-off - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder sees 'window of opportunity' for steel spin-off

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp's Largest Shareholder Considers Steel Spin-Off Amid Restructuring

Thyssenkrupp's Restructuring and Potential Steel Division Spin-Off

Window of Opportunity for Steel Spin-Off

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The head of the Krupp Foundation, the largest shareholder in German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, believes there is currently a "window of opportunity" to spin off the firm's steel division, according to an interview published on Wednesday.

• "I have the impression that there is currently a good window of opportunity for such a step," foundation head Ursula Gather said in the interview with the WAZ newspaper.

Factors Supporting the Spin-Off

• She said she was optimistic due to Thyssenkrupp's restructuring deal with the IG Metall union, the sale of its stake in steelmaker HKM and additional protection for Europe's steel industry through EU tariffs.

Krupp Foundation's Role and Leadership

• Gather has chaired the board of trustees of the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach Foundation, which holds just under 21% of the company, since 2013.

Thyssenkrupp's Broader Transformation Strategy

• CEO Miguel Lopez plans to transform the Ruhr-based group into a financial holding company. He has already taken the hydrogen subsidiary Nucera and defence company TKMS public. Its materials trading subsidiary, tk accelis, is set to follow later this year.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by David Gaffen)

Key Takeaways

  • The Krupp Foundation’s Ursula Gather sees a timely opening for a steel segment spin‑off, backed by restructuring, EU tariffs and HKM exit.
  • Thyssenkrupp’s restructuring includes an IG Metall agreement securing financing and social stability through 2030, strengthening steel’s standalone appeal.
  • The government's EU trade measures—such as quotas, doubled tariffs, and CBAM—aim to shield Europe’s steel industry, aiding the spin‑off case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder?
The Krupp Foundation is Thyssenkrupp's largest shareholder, holding just under 21% of the company.
What recent developments support spinning off Thyssenkrupp's steel division?
A restructuring deal with IG Metall, the sale of a HKM stake, and EU steel tariffs support the spin-off initiative.
Who is optimistic about the steel spin-off, and why?
Ursula Gather of the Krupp Foundation is optimistic due to recent restructuring and policy changes benefiting the industry.
What transformation plan does Thyssenkrupp's CEO have?
CEO Miguel Lopez plans to make Thyssenkrupp a financial holding and list subsidiaries such as tk accelis.
Which subsidiaries has Thyssenkrupp recently taken public?
The hydrogen subsidiary Nucera and defence company TKMS have already been taken public.

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