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IMF says it is not recommending faster UK fiscal consolidation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IMF says it is not recommending faster UK fiscal consolidation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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IMF Recommends UK Maintain Current Fiscal Consolidation Strategy

IMF Guidance on UK Fiscal Policy

IMF's Current Recommendation

BANGKOK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not recommending that the UK accelerate its fiscal consolidation, an IMF official said on Wednesday.

Statement from IMF Fiscal Affairs Director

"Our recommendation is 'stay the course'. We are not saying 'accelerate the pace of consolidation'," fiscal affairs director Rodrigo Valdes said during IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok.

UK Government's Fiscal Goals and Challenges

The UK government, which ran a budget deficit of 4.4% of GDP last year, aims to balance day-to-day spending with tax revenue ​by the 2029/30 financial year – but previous governments regularly failed to meet similar goals.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • IMF emphasises continuation—not acceleration—of the UK’s consolidation path amid energy and global uncertainties
  • UK ran a 4.4% of GDP deficit last year and aims to balance day-to-day spending with revenue by 2029/30, supported by strengthened fiscal framework
  • IMF underscores need for targeted, temporary support and contingency planning to safeguard credibility and investor confidence

Frequently Asked Questions

What has the IMF recommended regarding UK fiscal consolidation?
The IMF has recommended that the UK maintain its current pace of fiscal consolidation and not accelerate it.
What is the UK's current budget deficit as mentioned by the IMF?
The UK ran a budget deficit of 4.4% of GDP last year.
When does the UK aim to balance its budget?
The UK government aims to balance its day-to-day spending with tax revenue by the 2029/30 financial year.
Have previous UK governments met similar fiscal goals?
Previous UK governments have regularly failed to meet similar budgetary goals.
Who delivered the IMF's comments about the UK's fiscal policy?
Rodrigo Valdes, the IMF's fiscal affairs director, made the comments during the IMF-World Bank meetings in Bangkok.

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