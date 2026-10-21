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Thyssenkrupp to spin off materials trading division on October 28 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp to spin off materials trading division on October 28

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp to List tk accelis Materials Unit via Major Spin Off

Thyssenkrupp Announces Spin Off and Listing of tk accelis

Spin Off Details and Timeline

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday said its materials trading division tk accelis - its biggest by sales - would be listed via a spin off on October 28, confirming a previous Reuters story.

Strategic Rationale for the Spin Off

The spin off of 49% of tk accelis marks the German conglomerate's latest step to simplify its structure and turn into a holding company that owns sizeable stakes in its operating segments.

Shareholder Impact

• Thyssenkrupp AG shareholders will receive one tk accelis share for every twenty Thyssenkrupp shares they hold

CEO Statement

• "Through the planned stock market listing of tk accelis, we are creating opportunities for our shareholders to participate directly in the development of tk accelis and opening up additional entrepreneurial scope for the business," Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez said

tk accelis Business Overview

Operations and Global Presence

• tk accelis employs around 15,500 people, is active in 30 countries and had sales of €11.4 billion ($12.80 billion) in the 2024/2025 fiscal year

Financial Targets

• The business targets an adjusted margin for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 4% to 5% mid-term, compared with 2% during 2024/2025

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Shareholders receive one tk accelis share for every 20 Thyssenkrupp shares, retaining majority control in the spin‑off (51%) post‑listing (EGM approved Aug 7)
  • tk accelis, employing ~15,500 and active in 30 countries, posted €11.4 billion in sales in FY 2024/25 and targets a mid‑term adjusted EBITDA margin of 4–5%, up from 2%
  • The move furthers Thyssenkrupp’s strategic transformation into a lean holding company overseeing independent, high‑growth units under its ACES 2030 realignment

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Thyssenkrupp spin off its materials trading division?
The spin off of the materials trading division tk accelis will take place on October 28.
What portion of tk accelis will be spun off?
Thyssenkrupp will spin off 49% of tk accelis through the listing.
How will Thyssenkrupp shareholders benefit from the spin off?
Shareholders will receive one tk accelis share for every twenty Thyssenkrupp shares they hold.
What are the sales figures for tk accelis?
tk accelis reported sales of €11.4 billion ($12.80 billion) in the 2024/2025 fiscal year.
How many employees does tk accelis have?
tk accelis employs around 15,500 people and operates in 30 countries.

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