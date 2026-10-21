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Italian retailers warn of food shortages caused by truck drivers' protest - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italian retailers warn of food shortages caused by truck drivers' protest

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Italian Retailers Report Food Shortages as Truck Drivers Protest Over Fuel Costs

Impact of Truck Driver Protests on Italian Retail and Supply Chains

Disruption of Food Deliveries and Retail Operations

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A protest by Italian truck drivers over fuel prices and the cost of living is causing food shortages in shops, with deliveries disrupted and fresh produce rotting, retailers said on Wednesday.

The protests, which began in southern Italy last week, have also disrupted operations in two regional airports in Calabria because they cannot get deliveries of aviation fuel.

Traffic and Transportation Challenges

With traffic snarled in various parts of the country, long queues formed on the A1 motorway near the southern city of Naples after truckers restricted access.

Trucks and tractors drove into the central square in the northeastern city of Ravenna as the protests spread and farmers added their voices.

Government Response and Economic Measures

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said the government was prepared to consider a cap on diesel prices to help ease the pressure on hauliers.

Italy has set aside around €1 billion ($1.1 billion) this year to help truck drivers cope with surging fuel costs and replace older vehicles with less-polluting models.

Wider Social Unrest

The protests come as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government deals with unrest last weekend in northern cities including Milan where gangs of mainly young people went on the rampage.

Retailers’ Concerns Over Perishable Goods

The ANCD-Conad group, representing retailers operating under the Conad supermarket brand, said large quantities of perishable products including fruit and vegetables, as well as milk and meat were stranded on trucks and in warehouses.

Statement from Retail Leaders

Protecting Citizens’ Rights and Food Supply Chains

"The freedom to protest cannot translate into undermining citizens' right to receive fresh food or destroying the value created by Italy's agri-food supply chains," said the group's president Maurizio Pelliconi.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8905 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin in Milan, Giuseppe Fonte and Francesca Piscioneri in RomeWriting by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Truckers and farmers have blocked highways and ports in southern regions—especially Sicily, Campania, Calabria—causing fresh food shortages and supply chain disruptions (e.g. Naples, Catania, Scalea) (apnews.com)
  • Retailers, including ANCD‑Conad, say perishable goods like fruit, vegetables, milk and meat are rotting in stranded delivery vehicles and warehouses; they warned that protest freedom should not infringe citizens’ right to fresh food (ansa.it)
  • The government—led by Deputy PM Salvini and PM Meloni—is considering measures including reinstating or strengthening the diesel price cap and deploying ‘mobile’ excise‑duty adjustments, backed by ~€170 million of extra VAT revenue allocated for fuel duty relief (ansa.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Italian truck drivers protesting?
Italian truck drivers are protesting against surging fuel prices and the rising cost of living.
How are the protests affecting food supply in Italy?
The protests have disrupted deliveries, causing food shortages and leaving perishable produce stranded and rotting.
Which regions in Italy are most affected by the protests?
Southern regions, especially near Naples, and northeastern cities like Ravenna have seen major disruptions due to the protests.
How has the Italian government responded to the truckers' protest?
The government is considering a cap on diesel prices and has allocated €1 billion this year to support hauliers.
Have the protests impacted sectors other than food supply?
Yes, the protests have also disrupted operations at regional airports in Calabria due to delayed aviation fuel deliveries.

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