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Germany's Agile to make up to 2,000 humanoid robots with Nvidia, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's Agile to make up to 2,000 humanoid robots with Nvidia, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Agile Robots and Nvidia Partner to Produce 2,000 Humanoid Robots in 2024

Agile Robots' Production Plans and Strategic Partnership with Nvidia

Production Targets and Model Details

AMSTERDAM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Agile Robots plans to produce up to 2,000 petite humanoid robots next year under a partnership with Nvidia announced on Wednesday targeting universities and corporate research labs, CEO Zhaopeng Chen said in an interview.

Production of Agile ONE S and ONE SN models will begin by the end of this year, Chen said, adding that the company expects to produce 1,000-2,000, with Stanford University and ETH Zurich among potential customers.

Agile ONE SN: Features and Nvidia Collaboration

The SN model — N for Nvidia — has a jointly specified configuration, including dexterous hands, cameras and Nvidia's Jetson Thor onboard computer.

Design and Usability for Research

At 1.4 meters tall and weighing about 34 kilograms, the robots are smaller versions of Agile's full-sized humanoid models, making them easier and safer for researchers to handle.

Agile Robots' Position in the European Robotics Market

Munich-based Agile, a maker of industrial robots, is one of Europe's early contenders in humanoid robotics, along with NEURA and RobCo of Germany and Humanoid of Britain.

Nvidia's Role in the Humanoid Robotics Ecosystem

Technological Leadership and Industry Partnerships

Nvidia has established an early lead in supplying both the processors and software that serve as humanoid robots' brains and nervous systems, building partnerships across the emerging industry.

Integration of Nvidia AI and Agile Hardware

The partnership combines Nvidia computing and "GR00T" AI model with Agile's hardware to give researchers a ready-to-use system for gathering data and testing skills intended for later use in factories and warehouses.

Benefits for Research and Development

Spencer Huang, product director for robotics at Nvidia, said having bots with the standardized pre-configuration could save researchers two or three months spent getting separately purchased components working together.

“If we can bring researchers something that's already 80% of the way there, it accelerates their development,” he said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Hakan Ersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Agile Robots plans production of 1,000–2,000 petite humanoid units next year under Nvidia collaboration, with FULL production starting late 2026
  • ONE SN model integrates Nvidia Jetson Thor compute and Isaac GR00T stack, offering standardized, ready-to-use research platforms
  • Europe’s humanoid robotics ecosystem, including Agile Robots, advances through Nvidia-powered platforms offering performance, safety (Halos), and efficiency

Frequently Asked Questions

How many humanoid robots will Agile Robots produce next year?
Agile Robots plans to produce between 1,000 and 2,000 humanoid robots in partnership with Nvidia in 2024.
What is the target market for Agile Robots’ new models?
The new Agile ONE S and ONE SN robots are targeted at universities and corporate research laboratories.
What is unique about the ONE SN robot model?
The ONE SN model features jointly specified hardware with Nvidia, including dexterous hands, cameras, and Nvidia's Jetson Thor onboard computer.
Why are these robots smaller than previous Agile models?
The robots are designed to be 1.4 meters tall and 34 kilograms for easier and safer handling by researchers.
How does Nvidia contribute to the partnership with Agile Robots?
Nvidia provides processors, software, and an AI model to help researchers accelerate development and integration.

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