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Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Slovakian Regulators Approve Tesla’s Full Self-Driving System Rollout

Regulatory Approval and Rollout Details

Official Announcement

Slovakia Grants Approval

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Slovakia approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, the company said in a post on X on Friday.

Timeline for Rollout

The rollout will begin soon, it added.

Reporting and Sources

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim in Barcelona;)

Key Takeaways

  • Slovakia becomes one of the few EU countries to permit Tesla’s FSD (Supervised) system, following the Dutch RDW’s April 2026 approval (mindop.sk).
  • The system remains supervised driver‑assistance—drivers must stay alert and in control; it is not full autonomy (mindop.sk).
  • Tesla has rebranded FSD to “Tesla Assisted Driving” in Europe amid regulatory pressure over the name “Full Self‑Driving” being misleading (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Slovakia approved for Tesla?
Slovakia has approved Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.
When will Tesla roll out its Full Self-Driving system in Slovakia?
The rollout of Tesla's Full Self-Driving system in Slovakia will begin soon.
Where was the approval of Tesla's FSD system announced?
Tesla announced the approval in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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