GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Supertanker rates fall from record highs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Supertanker rates fall from record highs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Supertanker Freight Rates Dip From Record Highs After Easing Demand, Sanctions Talks

Overview of Recent Changes in Supertanker Freight Rates

By Enes Tunagur

Freight Rate Declines Following Middle East Tensions

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The cost ‌of shipping oil on the largest tankers fell this week from record highs as demand eased following a wave of attacks on vessels in the Middle East and as the US considered easing sanctions on the so-called shadow fleet.

VLCC Rates Drop on Gulf of Oman to China Route

Freight rates ​for supertankers, also known as very large crude carriers (VLCCs), carrying oil ​from the Gulf of Oman to China fell to about 776 ⁠on the Worldscale basis, according to Baltic Exchange ​data.

That was down from 841 last week, the highest since the rate was launched earlier this year, following gains since the outbreak of the Iran war.

Analyst Insights on Rate Movements

"Gulf of Oman VLCC rates dropped as demand on that route has softened since the fresh attacks, as higher Middle East Gulf freight rates and subsequently lower export volumes have reduced demand on this route," said Kpler analyst Matthew Wright.

Trump administration comments about potentially removing sanctions on some shadow-fleet tankers drove freight rates lower, Sparta Commodities analyst Michael Ryan said, adding a removal would increase the number of ships that can carry oil.

Broader Impacts and Other Routes

Despite the drop, rates remain close to record highs. The US-Israeli war on Iran has increased the use of ship-to-ship transfers to move oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, boosting demand for tankers. If elevated shipping costs persist, they could add to inflationary pressures and raise costs for businesses and consumers.

Rates have also eased from record highs on other routes this week, such as from West Africa to Asia.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Enes Tunagur in London. Editing by Alex Lawler and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • VLCC freight rates dipped from a record WS 841 to approximately WS 776, signaling reduced demand after recent vessel attacks in the Gulf of Oman. The decline follows prior surges linked to the Iran‑Israel war and heightened ship‑to‑ship transfer activity. (hyqfocus.com)
  • US considerations to relax sanctions on some shadow‑fleet tankers are dampening freight rates by potentially adding tonnage back to the market, though analysts caution that insurance, regulatory, and commercial barriers may limit actual capacity gains. (newsquawk.com)
  • Despite the pullback, freight rates remain near record levels, sustained by risks such as continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, increased ship‑to‑ship transfers, and elevated security and insurance costs across global tanker routes. (lloydslist.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have supertanker freight rates fallen from record highs?
Rates fell due to reduced demand following recent attacks on vessels in the Middle East and potential US easing of sanctions on shadow fleet oil tankers.
How much have Gulf of Oman to China VLCC rates dropped?
Freight rates dropped to about 776 on the Worldscale basis from 841 last week, according to Baltic Exchange data.
What impact does easing US sanctions have on tanker rates?
Easing sanctions on shadow fleet tankers could increase available ships and drive freight rates lower.
Are shipping rates still close to record highs despite recent drops?
Yes, even after the recent decrease, supertanker rates remain near record high levels.
How could elevated shipping costs affect businesses and consumers?
Persistently high shipping costs could increase inflationary pressures and raise costs for both businesses and consumers.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs

Italy clinches deal with EU over measures to limit impact of gas prices on electricity costs

Image for Germany's Merz says EU budget proposal must be cut further

Germany's Merz says EU budget proposal must be cut further

Image for France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches

France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches

Image for Dmitriev says Russian wealth fund will work with US on payment for diesel deal

Dmitriev says Russian wealth fund will work with US on payment for diesel deal

Image for Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia

Tesla receives approval for self-driving tech in Slovakia

Image for France's Macron warns EU leaders they need budget deal before year-end, say diplomats

France's Macron warns EU leaders they need budget deal before year-end, say diplomats

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal
AkzoNobel, Axalta offer remedies in bid for EU approval for $25 billion deal
Image for For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat
For fishermen, Britain's climate-driven octopus boom is an opportunity, and a threat
Image for Italian banks should be predators not prey in M&A wave, economy minister says
Italian banks should be predators not prey in M&A wave, economy minister says
Image for Central bankers eye higher rates as AI boom fuels scramble for cash
Central bankers eye higher rates as AI boom fuels scramble for cash
Image for Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing
Eli Lilly's weight-loss pill wins EU drug regulator's backing
Image for IMF chief urges cooperation on AI and war risks, as US hails economic momentum
IMF chief urges cooperation on AI and war risks, as US hails economic momentum
Image for Panzani, Cerealis in talks to create €1.8 billion European food group
Panzani, Cerealis in talks to create €1.8 billion European food group
Image for Supermarket operator Ahold's websites, app remain offline 5 days after cyber incident
Supermarket operator Ahold's websites, app remain offline 5 days after cyber incident
Image for 'A good day for motorists and for jobs': Reactions to Germany-France car deal
'A good day for motorists and for jobs': Reactions to Germany-France car deal
Image for Raising bank tax is not best choice for UK budget, IMF says
Raising bank tax is not best choice for UK budget, IMF says
Image for Shell agrees proposed sale of French fuel stations to DCC Energy, source says
Shell agrees proposed sale of French fuel stations to DCC Energy, source says
Image for Strategy faces MSCI ouster under new rules, billions in passive holdings at risk
Strategy faces MSCI ouster under new rules, billions in passive holdings at risk
View All Finance Posts