GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Telia raises its 2026 outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Telia raises its 2026 outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Telia Ups 2026 Financial Outlook After Strong Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations

Telia's Q3 Performance and Upgraded 2026 Financial Outlook

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia on Thursday raised its outlook for 2026 as its third-quarter earnings beat market expectations. 

Profitability Improvements and Restructuring Impact

Telia's profitability has improved in recent quarters as savings from its 2024 restructuring programme helped lift margins and support earnings growth.

Upgraded Guidance and Financial Highlights

  • It upgraded its adjusted core earnings growth guidance to 3-4% compared with the previous forecast of around 3%
  • Telia now anticipates free cash flow of at least 9 billion Swedish crowns ($910.63 million) against the earlier expectation of around 9 billion crowns
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 8.89 billion crowns in the quarter, exceeding analysts' average forecast of 8.79 billion crowns
Key Drivers Behind Earnings Beat
  • The beat was driven by solid service revenue growth and lower operational expenses, the group said in the report
  • CEO Patrik Hofbauer added in an interview with Reuters that some deals expected in the fourth quarter were secured earlier
Additional Information

($1 = 9.8833 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Olenska, Editing by Izabela Niemiec)

Key Takeaways

  • Telia lifted its adjusted core (EBITDA) growth guidance to 3–4%, up from around 3% previously (marketscreener.com)
  • Free cash flow guidance for 2026 increased to at least SEK 9 billion, versus the earlier estimate of around SEK 9 billion (marketscreener.com)
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA came in at SEK 8.872 billion, beating consensus of SEK 8.792 billion, supported by service revenue growth and lower operating expenses (marketscreener.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Telia raise its 2026 outlook?
Telia raised its 2026 outlook due to improved profitability, driven by savings from its restructuring programme and strong quarterly earnings.
What is Telia's new guidance for adjusted core earnings growth?
Telia now expects adjusted core earnings growth of 3-4%, up from the previous forecast of around 3%.
How much free cash flow does Telia anticipate for 2026?
Telia anticipates free cash flow of at least 9 billion Swedish crowns for 2026.
What factors helped Telia beat Q3 earnings expectations?
Solid service revenue growth and lower operational expenses helped Telia exceed earnings expectations in Q3.
Who is Telia's CEO?
Telia's CEO is Patrik Hofbauer.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ozempic wave boosts US cobblers and tailors as Americans tighten their belts

Ozempic wave boosts US cobblers and tailors as Americans tighten their belts

Image for Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces $670 million buyback

Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces $670 million buyback

Image for UK's Sainsbury's follows Tesco in lifting profit outlook

UK's Sainsbury's follows Tesco in lifting profit outlook

Image for LSEG to buy Octus for $3.5 billion in data analytics push

LSEG to buy Octus for $3.5 billion in data analytics push

Image for Hermes third-quarter growth slows as ready-to-wear turns negative

Hermes third-quarter growth slows as ready-to-wear turns negative

Image for Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence

Palantir says it cannot shut off NATO AI system as Europeans fear US tech dependence

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Surging sterling shakes off Britain's budget blues: Mike Dolan
Surging sterling shakes off Britain's budget blues: Mike Dolan
Image for UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion
UBS acquires 4.8% stake in India's 360 ONE WAM after warrant conversion
Image for Analysis-How a merged SpaceX-Tesla might navigate its China problem
Analysis-How a merged SpaceX-Tesla might navigate its China problem
Image for Holiday Inn-owner IHG posts rise in quarterly room revenue on strong US demand
Holiday Inn-owner IHG posts rise in quarterly room revenue on strong US demand
Image for Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces £500 million buyback
Barclays Q3 profit rises 12%, announces £500 million buyback
Image for Pearson reports accelerating growth, confirms full-year guidance
Pearson reports accelerating growth, confirms full-year guidance
Image for Argenx says Vyvgart sales rose 54% in third quarter
Argenx says Vyvgart sales rose 54% in third quarter
Image for German regulator revokes license of Bank Saderat Iran in Hamburg
German regulator revokes license of Bank Saderat Iran in Hamburg
Image for Swedbank Q3 net profit in line with forecasts
Swedbank Q3 net profit in line with forecasts
Image for Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost
Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost
Image for Besi's quarterly orders beat expectations as AI data centre demand stays strong
Besi's quarterly orders beat expectations as AI data centre demand stays strong
Image for Nestle beats sales forecasts as it excludes seized Russian business
Nestle beats sales forecasts as it excludes seized Russian business
View All Finance Posts