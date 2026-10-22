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Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Roche third-quarter sales beat forecast with growth across divisions, currency boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Roche Q3 Sales Surpass Expectations Driven by Growth and Stable Currency

Roche's Third-Quarter Financial Performance Overview

ZURICH/ LONDON, Oct 22 - Roche slightly beat third-quarter sales expectations on Thursday, lifted by steady demand across its pharmaceuticals and diagnostics units and relief from months of currency headwinds.

Group Sales and Analyst Expectations

Group sales reached 16.13 billion Swiss francs ($19.61 billion), up 7% at constant exchange rates and topping an average analyst estimate of 15.75 billion francs, according to a company compiled consensus.

Full-Year Targets and Future Outlook

The Basel-based drugmaker confirmed its full-year targets, with Chief Executive Thomas Schinecker adding that the company now aims to bring up to 20 new medicines to market by 2030.

Impact of Currency Stabilization

Roche benefited from a stabilising dollar against the Swiss franc after a prolonged exchange-rate drag, a key dynamic given North America accounts for nearly half of group revenue. 

Pharmaceuticals Unit Performance

Top-Selling Therapies

Top-selling therapies led the pharmaceutical expansion: multiple sclerosis treatment Ocrevus rose 9% at constant currencies, while haemophilia medicine Hemlibra gained 13% from the year-ago period.

Underperforming Drugs

Asthma and food-allergy drug Xolair fell short of market forecasts, posting third-quarter sales of 848 million francs against expectations of 925 million francs.  

(Reporting by Patrick Wingrove and Marleen Kaesebier; Editing by Linda Pasquini and Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Group sales of CHF 16.13 billion slightly exceeded the about CHF 15.75 billion consensus, showing resilient performance across divisions.
  • Pharmaceuticals benefitted from continued strength in key drugs such as Hemlibra, Polivy and Alecensa, while Diagnostics also contributed modest uplift.
  • Despite the beat, RBC cautioned that “in‑line” results may still pressure the stock given its high valuation and crowded ownership.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Roche report in third-quarter group sales?
Roche reported third-quarter group sales of 16.13 billion Swiss francs ($19.61 billion), up 7% at constant exchange rates.
Which divisions contributed to Roche's sales growth in Q3?
Both Roche's pharmaceuticals and diagnostics units contributed to steady sales growth in the third quarter.
How did currency fluctuations impact Roche's results?
Roche benefited from a stabilising dollar against the Swiss franc after months of exchange-rate headwinds, positively affecting sales.
What are Roche’s full-year targets following Q3 results?
Roche confirmed its full-year targets after its strong third-quarter results.
Which pharmaceuticals showed notable sales changes for Roche?
Ocrevus sales rose 9% and Hemlibra gained 13%, while Xolair sales were lower than expected at 848 million francs.

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