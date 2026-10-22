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Besi's quarterly orders beat expectations as AI data centre demand stays strong - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Besi's quarterly orders beat expectations as AI data centre demand stays strong

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Besi's Q3 Orders Exceed Expectations as AI Data Centre Demand Drives Growth

Strong Quarterly Performance and Future Outlook

Q3 Orders Surpass Analyst Forecasts

Oct 22 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries on Thursday reported third-quarter orders that exceeded analyst expectations, driven by demand linked to AI data centres, but said its revenue would be flat quarter-on-quarter in the last three months of 2026.

Quarterly order intake, the industry’s most closely watched metric, was €342.6 million ($385.2 million), up 17% from the second quarter and 96% from a year ago. Analysts polled by researcher Visible Alpha had expected €298 million.

Revenue Projections and Analyst Estimates

Besi, whose machines assemble and package chips, expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be broadly unchanged from the third quarter’s €283.4 million, give or take 5%. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected third- and fourth-quarter revenue of €277.3 million and €291.5 million, respectively.

CEO Commentary on Order Momentum

"Favorable order momentum in the first nine months of this year should continue in Q4-26 as the multi year AI capacity build-out progresses," CEO Richard Blickman said in the earnings statement.

Customer Delivery Timing and Technology Focus

However, the company said some customers had asked for deliveries of third-quarter orders to be timed with their production plans for the first half of 2027.

Hybrid Bonding Technology and Market Adoption

Besi is betting on hybrid bonding, a technology that joins stacked chips directly for faster, more energy-efficient connections. Orders for those systems have more than doubled so far this year compared with all of 2025, it said.

Investor Concerns and Share Price Movement

Investors have worried that memory makers such as Micron or SK Hynix will be slow to adopt hybrid bonding for high-bandwidth memory, a key component in AI accelerators. Besi shares have roughly halved since hitting a peak in June.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8894 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Order intake of €342.6 million in Q3, ahead of the €298 million consensus, driven by AI datacentre demand
  • Q4 2026 revenue expected flat (±5 %) compared with Q3’s €283.4 million, below analysts’ expectation of €291.5 million
  • Hybrid bonding momentum strong: orders have more than doubled versus 2025, as AI capacity build‑out continues

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Besi’s quarterly orders above expectations?
Demand linked to AI data centres drove Besi's third-quarter orders above analyst expectations.
How much did Besi's Q3 order intake increase?
Quarterly order intake rose 17% from Q2 and 96% from a year earlier, reaching €342.6 million.
What is Besi’s revenue outlook for the last quarter of 2026?
Besi expects fourth-quarter revenue to be broadly unchanged from Q3, at around €283.4 million, plus or minus 5%.
What technology is Besi betting on for future growth?
Besi is investing in hybrid bonding, a technology joining stacked chips for faster, energy-efficient connections.
What concerns do investors have about adoption of hybrid bonding?
Investors are concerned memory makers like Micron or SK Hynix may be slow to adopt hybrid bonding systems.

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