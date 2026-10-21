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Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Taiwan Fair Trade Commission Blocks Grab's Acquisition of Foodpanda

Overview of the Blocked Acquisition

Background of the Deal

TAIPEI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission said on Wednesday that it had blocked Grab's purchase of Delivery Hero's Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan citing competition concerns.

Details of the Acquisition Attempt

• Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm, said in March it would pay $600 million in cash for the Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan, in its first expansion outside the region.

Fair Trade Commission's Rationale

• The Fair Trade Commission said in a statement that the harm to competition from the proposed deal outweighed its overall economic benefits, and that the commitments offered by the companies were "insufficient to eliminate the competition concerns".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • The FTC ruled on October 21, 2026, that potential harm to competition outweighs economic benefits, rejecting the merger after full review (cna.com.tw).
  • Regulator scrutinized Uber’s ~13 % stake and ~3.7 % voting rights in Grab, raising concerns of reduced incentives to compete, leading to extended review before the final block (ftc.gov.tw).
  • This follows a similar blocked merger in late 2024—Uber Eats’ $950 million deal for Foodpanda was prohibited by the FTC under similar antitrust grounds (ftc.gov.tw)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission block Grab's acquisition of Foodpanda?
The commission cited competition concerns and found the potential harm to competition outweighed overall economic benefits.
How much was Grab planning to pay for Foodpanda's Taiwan business?
Grab proposed to pay $600 million in cash for the Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan.
What reasons did the companies give to address competition concerns?
Grab and Delivery Hero offered commitments, but the commission considered them insufficient to eliminate competition concerns.
Was this Grab's first expansion outside Southeast Asia?
Yes, acquiring Foodpanda's Taiwan business would have been Grab's first expansion outside Southeast Asia.

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