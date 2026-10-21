GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Former Hungarian Central Bank Governor Matolcsy Detained in Fraud Investigation

Details of the Detention and Ongoing Investigation

Background of the Case

BUDAPEST, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Former Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy was detained on Wednesday morning along with other people related to an ongoing probe into operations at the central bank under his governance, news site Telex reported.

Allegations and Legal Proceedings

Citing his lawyer, Pal Batki, Telex said Matolcsy would be questioned later in the day over fraud causing significant financial losses and using a forged private document. Batki was not immediately reachable by phone or email. Prosecutors declined to comment.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • György Matolcsy was arrested by investigators on Wednesday morning and taken to the Central Prosecutor’s Office, amid a large-scale coordinated operation across multiple sites in the ongoing MNB probe. (telex.hu)
  • He is formally suspected of economic fraud resulting in substantial financial losses and leveraging a forged private document; his defense lawyer, Pál Bátki, confirmed the charges and said the questioning is expected later in the morning. (telex.hu)
  • The arrest stems from earlier allegations including mismanagement of MNB foundations and questionable real estate transactions, with formal complaints filed in September and a prolonged investigation ongoing. (telex.hu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was detained in Hungary related to the central bank investigation?
Former Hungarian central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy was detained along with others as part of an ongoing probe into operations at the central bank.
What charges is Gyorgy Matolcsy facing?
Gyorgy Matolcsy is being questioned over allegations of fraud causing significant financial losses and use of a forged private document.
Who reported the detention of Gyorgy Matolcsy?
Hungarian news site Telex reported the detention, citing comments from Matolcsy's lawyer.
Have Hungarian prosecutors commented on the detention?
Prosecutors declined to comment on the case.
When was Gyorgy Matolcsy detained?
He was detained on Wednesday morning, October 21.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan

Image for AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales

AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales

Image for Ray-Ban maker's shares jump as strong eyewear sales temper AI glasses worries

Ray-Ban maker's shares jump as strong eyewear sales temper AI glasses worries

Image for UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

Image for UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

Image for Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots

Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says
EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says
Image for Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix
Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix
Image for Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets
Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets
Image for UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
Image for Iberdrola raises outlook again, sees higher profit growth through 2030
Iberdrola raises outlook again, sees higher profit growth through 2030
Image for Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Image for Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Image for UK borrowing and £3 trillion debt herald tough budget for Healey
UK borrowing and £3 trillion debt herald tough budget for Healey
Image for Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Image for UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
Image for Adidas shares rise as strong third quarter drives 2026 guidance hike
Adidas shares rise as strong third quarter drives 2026 guidance hike
Image for Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
View All Finance Posts