GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

AkzoNobel, Axalta near merger approvals with two unit sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

AkzoNobel, Axalta Advance Toward Merger Approvals with Business Unit Sales

By Dimitri Rhodes

Regulatory Progress and Required Divestitures

Oct 21 (Reuters) - AkzoNobel and Axalta are closing in on US and EU approvals for their $25 billion merger, with the sales of Akzo's European vehicle refinishing business and Axalta's US wood finishes business being the only remedies regulators have asked for, the Dutch paint maker's CEO said on Wednesday.

Regulatory Remedies and Approvals

Those concessions are aimed at securing approval from the US Federal Trade Commission and Phase 1 clearance from European regulators, setting the deal up for closing in early 2027, in line with previous announcements, Greg Poux-Guillaume told Reuters.

Scope of Regulatory Demands

"There's no regulator anywhere that has asked us to do anything else in terms of remedies," he added.

Details on EU and US Regulatory Filings

Reuters had reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter, that the companies were set to win EU antitrust approval with a pledge to sell Akzo's vehicle refinish business. A European Commission filing on Friday showed remedies had been offered to secure the approval, without disclosing the details.

Axalta’s US Regulatory Filing

Axalta revealed the planned sale of the wood coatings unit in a US regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Timeline for EU Antitrust Decision

The EU antitrust decision is expected in November, Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Background on the Merger and Competing Bids

Akzo has pressed ahead with its all-stock merger with Axalta after rejecting a €12.5 billion cash bid from Nippon Paint and Sherwin-Williams in May, a bid it said undervalued the business and would have split it between two suitors.

(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • AkzoNobel and Axalta expect US FTC and EU Phase I approvals for their $25 bn merger, with only two divestitures required: Akzo’s European vehicle refinish business and Axalta’s US wood finishes unit.
  • EU conditional clearance is anticipated by early November following submission of remedies like selling the vehicle-refinish arm to address competition concerns. US filings are also advancing smoothly.
  • Provided regulators impose no further demands, the deal remains on track to close in early 2027, aligning with prior timeline guidance from both companies.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the total value of the AkzoNobel and Axalta merger?
The AkzoNobel and Axalta merger is valued at $25 billion.
What units are being sold to secure merger approval?
AkzoNobel is selling its European vehicle refinishing business, and Axalta is selling its US wood finishes business.
Which regulatory bodies are overseeing the merger approval?
The US Federal Trade Commission and European Union regulators are overseeing the approval.
When is the merger expected to close?
The merger is set to close in early 2027, subject to regulatory clearance.
Have regulators requested any other remedies besides the unit sales?
No regulator has asked for remedies beyond the agreed unit sales.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EssilorLuxottica's shares rise after quarterly revenue beat

EssilorLuxottica's shares rise after quarterly revenue beat

Image for UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

UK wealth manager Liontrust's quarterly outflows narrow, but retail withdrawals persist

Image for UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

UK's Domino's sales rise on demand for fried chicken, Italian style pizza

Image for Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots

Carrefour shares drop after guidance cut on France riots

Image for Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix

Medical gear maker Getinge beats Q3 profit estimates on pricing, product mix

Image for Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets

Quilter's net inflows rise as clients seek advice in turbulent markets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says
EU will propose new tools to protect market, von der Leyen says
Image for Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says
Former Hungarian central bank chief Matolcsy detained, news site Telex says
Image for Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan
Taiwan regulator blocks Grab's purchase of Foodpanda delivery business in Taiwan
Image for UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
UK motor parts retailer Halfords' first-half sales get a summer boost
Image for Iberdrola raises outlook again, sees higher profit growth through 2030
Iberdrola raises outlook again, sees higher profit growth through 2030
Image for Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Australian AI data centre operator NextDC shares shed 42% on revenue delay, future plans on hold
Image for Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Why Bond Fund Liquidity Deserves Attention
Image for UK borrowing and £3 trillion debt herald tough budget for Healey
UK borrowing and £3 trillion debt herald tough budget for Healey
Image for Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
Image for UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
UK inflation jumps to highest in nearly a year at 3.5%
Image for Adidas shares rise as strong third quarter drives 2026 guidance hike
Adidas shares rise as strong third quarter drives 2026 guidance hike
Image for Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
Europe weighs giving utilities, infrastructure companies more powers to bring down drones
View All Finance Posts