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Swisscom wins appeal in fibre-optic case, $21.6 million fine overturned - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swisscom wins appeal in fibre-optic case, $21.6 million fine overturned

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Swisscom Wins Court Appeal, $21.6M Fibre-Optic Fine Overturned in Switzerland

Swisscom's Legal Victory in Fibre-Optic Competition Case

Background of the Case

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Swisscom said on Tuesday a court upheld its appeal against the Swiss competition watchdog's 2023 ruling that the telecom firm abused its market dominance in a fibre-optic case, overturning a fine of 18 million Swiss franc ($21.6 million).

Swiss Competition Commission Probe

• The case relates to a probe opened by the Swiss Competition Commission in late 2020 into Swisscom's fibre-optic expansion on grounds it could exclude competitors and lead to the abuse of its leading market position

Court Ruling and Implications

Federal Administrative Court Decision

• The Federal Administrative Court ruled on Tuesday that Swisscom did not breach competition law and that the company does not hold a dominant position in the market as alleged by the competition watchdog

Swisscom's Response

Assessment of Future Network Expansion

• Swisscom said it would review the judgment and assess implications for future network expansion

Potential for Further Appeals

• The judgment is still subject to appeal before the federal court

Financial Outlook

• Swisscom's financial outlook for the 2026 financial year remains unchanged, the company said

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8327 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Carlos Méndez in Mexico City; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Court ruled Swisscom held no dominant position in the relevant fibre‑optic market, overturning COMCO’s December 4, 2023 ruling and CHF 18 million fine. (bvger.ch)
  • The disputed network topology (P2MP) areas were not yet served by Swisscom, or fell outside the market definition used by COMCO, invalidating the abuse finding. (bvger.ch)
  • Judgment may still be appealed to the Federal Supreme Court; Swisscom will assess implications for future expansion, but its 2026 financial outlook remains unchanged. (bvger.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Swisscom fined by Swiss competition authorities?
Swisscom was fined for allegedly abusing its market dominance in fibre-optic expansion, potentially excluding competitors.
What did the Federal Administrative Court decide in Swisscom's case?
The court overturned the 18 million Swiss franc fine, ruling Swisscom did not breach competition law or hold a dominant market position.
Is the judgment against the competition watchdog's ruling final?
No, the judgment is still subject to appeal before the federal court.
How does the court ruling affect Swisscom's financial outlook?
Swisscom stated that its financial outlook for the 2026 financial year remains unchanged.

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