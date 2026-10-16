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Strategy faces MSCI ouster under new rules, billions in passive holdings at risk - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Strategy faces MSCI ouster under new rules, billions in passive holdings at risk

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Strategy Faces Potential MSCI Ouster, Endangering Billions in Passive Holdings

MSCI Index Rule Changes Threaten Strategy's Position

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Michael Saylor's Strategy faces potential removal from MSCI's global equity indexes under new rules adopted on Thursday, threatening billions of dollars in passive investment in the bitcoin buyer.

Shares of Strategy, the world's biggest corporate bitcoin holder and a constituent of the MSCI USA and MSCI World indexes, fell 2.7% in premarket trading on Friday.

MSCI's New Eligibility Criteria

MSCI said on Thursday non-operating companies will be ineligible for its Global Investable Market Indexes from the close of November 30, as part of its November index review. It will publish the final list of affected companies on November 11.

Background and Review Process

The decision follows a review MSCI began a year ago, when it proposed excluding digital asset treasury companies on the grounds that they resemble investment funds, which are already barred from its indexes. MSCI deferred that plan in January and opened a broader review on all non-operating companies.

Definition of Non-Operating Companies

MSCI defines non-operating companies as investment funds and business development companies, and other companies whose finances make them look like one.

Potential Impacted Companies

Strategy and Japan's Metaplanet are on MSCI's list of potential deletions. SharpLink and several other crypto treasury companies are on a watchlist for possible removal.

Rationale Behind the Changes

The changes are aimed at expanding MSCI’s exclusions for passive investment vehicles, with companies required to meet financial tests on their operating assets to remain eligible.

Implications for Strategy and Investors

Index inclusion matters to companies such as Strategy because passive funds and other investors tracking benchmarks are required to hold their shares. 

Strategy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Financial Consequences and Industry Impact

The company warned last year that an exclusion would result in $2.8 billion of its stock being liquidated and would "chill" the industry.

Strategy, which pioneered the model of raising money through stock and debt sales to buy bitcoin, had a market value of about $64.3 billion at Thursday’s close. Its shares were little changed in 2026. 

(Reporting by Ragini Mathur and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI’s new framework applies asset‑class‑neutral screens based on operating‑asset intensity and financial ratios, replacing earlier crypto‑specific thresholds (theblock.co)
  • Strategy, along with Metaplanet and Yellow Cake, were flagged in May 2026 simulations and now face removal unless they clear two consecutive review periods (cryptobriefing.com)
  • JPMorgan estimates that index‑tracking funds could be forced to liquidate about $2.8 billion of Strategy shares if it is removed (emrgng.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Strategy facing removal from MSCI indexes?
MSCI adopted new rules excluding non-operating companies, including some digital asset treasury firms, from its indexes.
What impact could MSCI exclusion have on Strategy?
Exclusion could trigger $2.8 billion in passive investment liquidations, significantly impacting Strategy's stock.
When will the final list of MSCI index removals be published?
MSCI will release the final list of affected companies on November 11, with changes taking effect after November 30.
What companies besides Strategy are at risk of MSCI exclusion?
Japan's Metaplanet and several other crypto treasury companies, including SharpLink, are also at risk or on the watchlist.
Why are digital asset treasury companies under scrutiny by MSCI?
MSCI sees them as resembling investment funds, which are already ineligible for inclusion in their global equity indexes.

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