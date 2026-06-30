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Morning Bid: Investors go shopping for Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Investors go shopping for Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Q3 Market Outlook: Investors React to Oil, Bonds, and Global Market Shifts

Market Movements and Investor Reactions

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

Quarterly Trading Dynamics

The session is the first buying day for the quarter ahead, given that trades settle the following day.

Oil Markets and Global Supply Shocks

In the quarter closing out, the biggest oil supply shock on record has hardly left a blemish on financial markets, as demand cuts in China, alternative shipping routes and producers plugged the crude shortfall.

Oil prices have fallen back to levels before the U.S.-Israeli-Iran conflict began at the end of February, and skirmishes straining the ceasefire are drawing little reaction.

Bond Market Trends

Even the bond market seems to be moving on. Traders are sticking with expectations for modest U.S. rate hikes, though on the basis of strong U.S. growth rather than runaway inflation.

Bonds were mostly unmoved by the U.S. Supreme Court's refusal, as foreshadowed in January, to let President Donald Trump fire Fed governor Lisa Cook.

Equity Markets and AI Rally

Asian Markets Performance

And the AI rally has run on unhindered, driving gains of 100% in the first half for South Korea's KOSPI index and a record quarterly rise of about 36% for Japan's Nikkei.

Flows have been counterintuitive, with foreign cash streaming out from South Korea and dragging down the won as investors take profit and rebalance through the rally, leaving retail investors to chase the gains.

European and Chinese Stock Indices

Some recent speed wobbles may turn market focus to a broader range of rising but less red-hot stocks in Europe, where the STOXX index is up about 9% for the quarter, and Asia, where China's mainland blue chips are up 10%.

Currency Movements

Yen and Won Under Pressure

And the yen is on the ropes, along with the won, thanks to the markets' view that Japan is lagging behind a global move higher in interest rates. It crossed 162 to the dollar for the first time since 1986 in the Asia session and the risk of intervention is higher and higher, traders say, the nearer the rate nudges to 165.

Upcoming Economic Data and Events

European Inflation and Central Bank Activity

German, French and Italian inflation readings are due and could show annual rates dropping and reinforce that rates can be on hold in Europe for some time.

The European Central Bank's Isabel Schnabel appears on a panel in Sintra, where Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is due on Wednesday.

Key Developments to Watch

Economic Indicators

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Economics: European inflation, British GDP, U.S. job openings and consumer confidence

Major Events

Events: Sintra Forum

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil volatility fades: Crude prices have fallen back to levels seen before the U.S.–Israeli–Iran conflict, helped by strong U.S. exports, softer Chinese demand and transit workarounds (axios.com)
  • AI rally drives Asian markets: South Korea’s KOSPI is up over 100% year‑to‑date, powered by AI semiconductor stocks, with domestic retail backing foreign profit‑taking (ebc.com)
  • Yen under pressure: USD/JPY surged past ¥162—the weakest since 1986—raising intervention risks as the Fed‑BoJ rate gap widens (cryptobriefing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How have oil prices influenced financial markets in Q3?
Despite the largest oil supply shock on record, financial markets have remained steady with oil prices returning to pre-conflict levels driven by supply adjustments and demand cuts.
What impact have AI-driven rallies had on global indices?
The AI rally contributed to a 100% gain for South Korea's KOSPI and a record 36% quarterly rise for Japan's Nikkei, despite foreign cash outflows.
What is the outlook for European inflation and interest rates?
Upcoming German, French, and Italian inflation data could show annual rates dropping, supporting the expectation that European interest rates will remain on hold.

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