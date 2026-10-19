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Finance

Supermarket chain Carrefour to buy Codifrance from Colruyt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Carrefour Announces Acquisition of Codifrance from Colruyt for €152 Million

Carrefour's Strategic Acquisition of Codifrance

Details of the Acquisition Agreement

Oct 19 - French supermarket chain Carrefour has entered into an agreement with Colruyt Group to acquire local food retail company Codifrance for €152 million ($171 million), it said on Monday.

Timeline for Transaction Completion

The transaction is expected to be finalized during the first half of 2027, Carrefour added.

Currency Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8911 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Codifrance supplies around 3 000 neighbourhood food stores across France under brands such as Coccinelle, Coccimarket, Panier Sympa and VivÉco; it generated approximately €310 million in revenue in 2025/26, following its expansion after the Degrenne Distribution acquisition (retaildetail.eu)
  • The deal, confirmed following exclusive negotiations between Carrefour and Colruyt, marks Carrefour’s strategic push into proximity retail amid consolidation in the French grocery market (retaildetail.eu)
  • Codifrance’s logistics network—two large warehouses, thousands of product references and long-standing expertise in convenience retail—will bolster Carrefour’s local convenience formats (codifrance.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Codifrance?
French supermarket chain Carrefour is acquiring Codifrance.
Who is selling Codifrance to Carrefour?
Colruyt Group is selling Codifrance to Carrefour.
What is the value of the Carrefour-Codifrance deal?
The deal is valued at €152 million ($171 million).
When is the Carrefour-Codifrance acquisition expected to be finalized?
The transaction is expected to be finalized during the first half of 2027.
What currency exchange rate was used for the deal?
The exchange rate used was $1 = 0.8911 euros.

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