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Chocolate maker Lindt says CEO Lechner to leave, taps former boss for interim role - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chocolate maker Lindt says CEO Lechner to leave, taps former boss for interim role

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Finance Markets Corporate Leadership

Lindt CEO Lechner Steps Down, Weisskopf Returns as Interim Chief Amid Slump

Leadership Changes and Company Performance

CEO Transition

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lindt & Sprüngli said on Monday that Chief Executive Adalbert Lechner was leaving the chocolate maker, with former CEO Dieter Weisskopf appointed as interim chief with immediate effect, following weak recent performance especially in Europe.

Board Statement

"The Board of Directors has concluded that Lindt & Sprüngli requires new operational leadership to return to consistent, strong growth and to capture opportunities in all its markets globally," Lindt said in a statement.

Financial Outlook and Market Challenges

Sales Forecast Revision

Last month, the Swiss company cut its 2026 sales forecast for the second time this year, citing surging cocoa costs and less consumption in Europe.

Future Leadership Plans

Lindt said it aimed to appoint a new permanent CEO in the second quarter of 2027. Lechner had been the CEO since October 2022.

Analyst and Market Reactions

Analyst Commentary

Board Scrutiny

"The board should also face scrutiny: we believe it could have intervened earlier, particularly given Lechner's extensive experience in Germany and Austria, the markets at the centre of the current debate. We would welcome further board renewal next spring," Vontobel analysts said in a note following the news.

Share Price Movement

Lindt shares, which have shed a quarter of their value so far this year, were seen rising 0.7% in Julius Baer premarket indications.

Company Response

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for additional comment.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Lechner exits after nearly four years at the helm, as Lindt cuts its 2026 sales forecast for the second time amid surging cocoa costs and weak European demand
  • Weisskopf, who led Lindt from 2016 to 2022 and has been vice‑chair since April 2022, returns as interim CEO to restore operational momentum
  • Analysts at Vontobel criticized the board’s timing and called for further board renewal, while shares gained slightly in pre‑market indications

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lindt's CEO Adalbert Lechner leaving the company?
Adalbert Lechner is leaving as Lindt seeks new operational leadership following weak recent performance, especially in Europe.
Who has been appointed as Lindt's interim CEO?
Former CEO Dieter Weisskopf has been appointed as the interim chief executive with immediate effect.
When does Lindt plan to appoint a permanent CEO?
Lindt aims to appoint a new permanent CEO in the second quarter of 2027.
What factors contributed to Lindt's recent weak performance?
Lindt cited surging cocoa costs and decreased consumption in Europe as contributing factors.
How have Lindt's shares performed recently?
Lindt shares have shed about a quarter of their value so far this year but were seen rising 0.7% in premarket indications.

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