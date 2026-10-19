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UK's Serica Energy lowers annual production forecast on Triton delays

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 19, 2026

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Serica Energy Cuts Annual Production Forecast After Triton Delay Extends

Serica Energy's Updated Production Outlook and Operational Highlights

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Serica Energy flagged a further delay to the restart of its Triton production vessel on Monday, prompting the oil and gas firm to lower its annual production forecast.

Company Statement and Key Updates

Here are details from the company:

Triton Production Timeline

• Triton production is expected to resume around the end of November. The planned maintenance began at the end of July and was set to end in about two months

Annual and Future Production Forecasts

• Serica expects 2026 production to average just below 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), compared with its previous forecast of above that level

• The company expects production rates of around 65,000 boepd by the end of the year once production resumes at Triton

Financial Guidance and Strategic Initiatives

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditure

• It reaffirmed its annual post-tax cash flow from operations and capital expenditure guidance, strengthened by current gas prices and expansion in the North Sea

Mergers and Acquisitions Activity

• The company, which recently walked away from an offer for rival Pharos Energy, continues to look for merger and acquisition opportunities in the UK North Sea and overseas

Recent Production Performance

• Third-quarter production was 22,100 boepd, down around 56% from the previous quarter due to maintenance at its Bruce and Triton hubs

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Triton FPSO restart pushed to end‑November, delaying production recovery.
  • 2026 average production forecast revised down to just below 40,000 boepd; full-year rate expected to reach ~65,000 boepd post-restart.
  • Cash flow and capex forecasts unchanged, bolstered by current gas pricing; company remains active on M&A front in UK North Sea and overseas.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Triton production expected to resume?
Triton production is expected to resume around the end of November.
How did the maintenance affect Serica's third-quarter production?
Third-quarter production fell to 22,100 boepd, down about 56% from the previous quarter, due to maintenance at Bruce and Triton hubs.
What are Serica Energy’s expectations for production rates by year-end?
Serica expects production rates around 65,000 boepd by the end of the year once Triton resumes production.
Is Serica Energy still considering mergers and acquisitions?
Yes, Serica Energy continues to pursue merger and acquisition opportunities in the UK North Sea and overseas.

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