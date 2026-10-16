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Shell agrees sale of French mobility unit to DCC Energy, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shell agrees sale of French mobility unit to DCC Energy, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 16, 2026

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Shell Agrees to Sell French Mobility Unit to DCC Energy, Deal Finalization by 2027

Shell's Planned Sale of French Mobility Business

By Stephanie Kelly and Dimitri Rhodes

Agreement Details and Timeline

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shell has signed an agreement with Dublin-based DCC Energy for the proposed sale of the British oil major's mobility business in France, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.

Deal Finalization and Transaction Scope

The parties have yet to finalise the deal, although completion is expected in the second quarter of 2027, subject to consultation with employee representatives, the document showed. The transaction would include around 70 sites, eight LNG installations and the transfer of 35 employees, the document showed. 

Shell's Statement

"Shell is considering a sale of its retail forecourts business in France," Shell told Reuters, adding that it would not comment further at this stage.

About DCC Energy

DCC Energy, a sales and distribution company in Europe and the US, serves millions of customers across the industrial and public sectors and delivers off-grid energy solutions, led by liquid gas, the company's website said. It also operates service stations and fleet services. 

Financial Aspects and Shell's Marketing Unit

Deal Value

The monetary value of the deal was not immediately be determined.

Shell's Marketing Unit Performance

Shell's marketing unit, which includes its fuel and charging retail stations, reported $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings in the second quarter this year, compared with $1.2 billion during the same time last year. 

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Dimitri Rhodes; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Shell signs agreement to divest its French mobility unit to DCC Energy, targeting around 70 sites, 8 LNG installations and transfer of 35 staff, with completion expected in Q2 2027 pending employee consultation.
  • DCC Energy’s mobility business—spanning service stations, fleet services and digital platforms—has shown robust growth and aligns with its strategic focus on multi‑energy distribution and decarbonisation solutions (2026 operating profit up ~8.6 %) (6ix.com).
  • Shell’s marketing segment remains strong—reporting approximately $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings in Q2 2026—making this sale part of its broader move to simplify and focus on higher‑return core assets (shell.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shell selling in France?
Shell is selling its French mobility business, which includes around 70 sites, 8 LNG installations, and the transfer of 35 employees.
Who is acquiring Shell's French mobility unit?
DCC Energy, a Dublin-based sales and distribution company, is set to acquire Shell's French mobility unit.
When will the Shell and DCC Energy deal be finalized?
The deal is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2027, pending employee consultations and approvals.
What does DCC Energy do?
DCC Energy is a European and US sales and distribution company that delivers off-grid energy solutions and operates service stations and fleet services.
What is the estimated value of Shell’s marketing unit?
Shell's marketing unit reported $1.3 billion in adjusted earnings in the second quarter of this year.

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