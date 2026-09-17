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Russia says new US sanctions, if signed by Trump, would make Ukraine peace deal harder - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia says new US sanctions, if signed by Trump, would make Ukraine peace deal harder

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Kremlin: Fresh US Sanctions to Make Ukraine Peace Deal More Difficult

Impact of New US Sanctions on Russia and Ukraine Peace Efforts

Kremlin's Response to US Sanctions

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that further U.S. sanctions against Russia would make it harder to reach a peace deal in Ukraine.

Details of the US Sanctions Package

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping sanctions package intended to increase economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine, sending the bill to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

Kremlin's Official Statement

"We are, of course, monitoring the progress of this document. It falls under the category of unfriendly actions, and of course the imposition of any additional sanctions by the U.S. would certainly complicate efforts to find a peace settlement in Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

US Diplomatic Efforts and Stalled Peace Process

U.S.-mediated efforts to end the 4-1/2-year Ukraine war have been stalled for months, but President Donald Trump sent two envoys to Moscow and Kyiv earlier this month in an effort to get the process moving again.

Scope and Targets of the Sanctions

The U.S. sanctions bill targets Russia's energy and defence industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade existing sanctions, in order to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance the war with Ukraine.

Tariffs on Other Countries

It also authorises Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China, India and other countries to reduce their dependence ​on Russian oil and gas.

India's Reaction to Potential Tariffs

India has warned Washington that new measures to levy tariffs over the purchase of Russian oil could impact bilateral ties.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alessandra Prentice and Mark Trevelyan; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Key Takeaways

  • Kremlin states additional U.S. sanctions would complicate peace negotiations in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov comment, Sept 17
  • U.S. House passed a broad sanctions package on Sept 16 targeting Russian energy, defence sectors and shadow fleet tankers — sent to Trump for signature (apnews.com)
  • Legislation also authorizes Trump to levy up to 100% tariffs on nations like China and India to reduce reliance on Russian oil (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How could new US sanctions affect the Ukraine peace process?
The Kremlin stated that additional US sanctions would make it harder to achieve a peace deal in Ukraine.
What industries do the new US sanctions target in Russia?
The sanctions package targets Russia’s energy and defence industries as well as its 'shadow fleet' of tankers.
Who must sign the US sanctions package for it to become law?
President Donald Trump must sign the bill for the new US sanctions to become law.
How has India responded to possible US tariffs over Russian oil purchases?
India warned that new US measures to levy tariffs over buying Russian oil could impact bilateral relations.
What efforts are being made to restart peace talks in Ukraine?
President Trump sent two envoys to Moscow and Kyiv to help restart stalled peace negotiations.

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