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Two Britons among three people killed in plane crash in Switzerland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

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Two Britons Among Three Killed in Plane Crash in Southwestern Switzerland

Details of the Plane Crash Incident

Victims and Official Statements

ZURICH, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Two Britons were among the three people who died when a small plane crashed into a Swiss mountainside this week, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Thursday.

Crash Location and Aircraft Information

Swiss police said the Cirrus SR22T light aircraft crashed in the Fluhalp area near the spa town of Leukerbad in the southwestern canton of Valais on Tuesday afternoon.

Flight Path and Timeline

Valais police said the plane departed from the city of Lugano and made a stopover at Sion airport before setting off again towards Buochs ​​airfield in Canton Nidwalden.

Rescue Efforts and Investigation

However, the plane crashed into a mountainside at about 4 pm (1400 GMT) for reasons that are still unclear. Emergency services and rescue specialists rushed to the scene but all three occupants of the plane were found dead, police said.

Support for Victims' Families

"We are providing support to the families of two British nationals who died in Switzerland and in contact with the local authorities," the office said, without providing more details.

Ongoing Identification and Investigation

The victims are still being identified, said police who gave no information on the third person.

(Writing by Dave Graham, editing by John Revill)

Key Takeaways

  • The single‑engine Cirrus SR22T departed Lugano and stopped at Sion before crashing near Fluhalp above Leukerbad at around 16:00 local time on Sept 15, 2026; all three aboard died. (srf.ch)
  • Two of the victims were British nationals; the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has confirmed it is assisting their families. (srf.ch)
  • Swiss authorities, including the Swiss Safety Investigation Board (SUST) and the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, have launched coordinated technical and criminal investigations into the cause of the crash. (swissinfo.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the plane crash in Switzerland occur?
The crash occurred in the Fluhalp area near Leukerbad in the canton of Valais, southwestern Switzerland.
How many people died in the Swiss plane crash?
Three people died in the crash, including two Britons.
What type of aircraft was involved in the crash?
The aircraft involved was a Cirrus SR22T light aircraft.
Were the victims of the crash identified?
The victims are still being identified and no information on the third person has been provided.
What was the plane's flight path before the accident?
The plane departed from Lugano, stopped at Sion airport, and was heading to Buochs airfield before crashing.

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