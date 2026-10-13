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Stellantis to start deployment of STLA One platform with Peugeot brand in France - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis to start deployment of STLA One platform with Peugeot brand in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

Stellantis Rolls Out STLA One Platform in France, Plans Global Expansion

Stellantis Launches Modular Vehicle Platform for Global Markets

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis will start deploying its new STLA One platform with its Peugeot brand in France, followed by other brands in Europe and North America, CEO Antonio Filosa said on Tuesday.    

Key Features of the STLA One Platform

• STLA One is Stellantis' new global, modular vehicle platform, designed to support more than 30 models across EV, hybrid and combustion-engine vehicles and across different sizes

Platform Capabilities and Model Support

• Presenting the platform in May, the automaker said STLA One was targeted at underpinning more than two million vehicles by 2035

Deployment Strategy and Expansion Plans

Initial Rollout in France

• "Stella One ... will be deployed by Peugeot in France, first for the world, then we go to the other brands in Europe and then to North America as well," Filosa said at the Paris Automotive summit

Global Scale and Platform Development

CEO's Perspective on Global Platform

• The CEO added that a common platform can be developed only if you have a global scale. "We have global scale".

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • STLA One consolidates five legacy platforms into one scalable architecture for improved efficiency and cost savings, targeting around 20 % cost efficiency and coverage of B, C, and D segments (stellantis.com)
  • Peugeot in France will be the first to deploy STLA One starting in 2027, with three new electric and hybrid C‑segment models to be produced at Mulhouse from 2029 following a €1 billion investment (media.stellantis.com)
  • Beyond Peugeot, STLA One will roll out across other Stellantis brands in Europe and North America as part of the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, aiming for 50 % of global volume on three platforms by 2030 and over 2 million units on STLA One by 2035 (stellantis.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the STLA One platform?
The STLA One platform is Stellantis' global, modular vehicle architecture supporting EV, hybrid, and combustion-engine models.
Which brand will debut the STLA One platform?
Peugeot will be the first brand to deploy the STLA One platform in France.
Where will Stellantis deploy STLA One after France?
After France, Stellantis will expand the platform to other brands in Europe and then to North America.
How many vehicles will STLA One underpin by 2035?
STLA One is targeted to underpin more than two million vehicles by 2035.
Why is a common platform important for Stellantis?
A common platform enables global scale and supports diverse models and sizes across markets.

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