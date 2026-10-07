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Spanish unions call general strike for November 11, weeks before snap election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spanish unions call general strike for November 11, weeks before snap election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 7, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Spain Unions Strike Housing

Spanish Unions to Hold Nationwide General Strike on Nov 11 Amid Housing Crisis

Nationwide Strike Announced Over Housing Issues

By Mireia Merino and David Latona

Background and Context

MADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Trade unions in Spain on Wednesday announced a nationwide general strike over housing issues for November 11, a protest that will take place a few weeks before a snap election in which rising rents and evictions have become campaign topics.

Union Involvement and Strike Details

The country's two largest unions, UGT and CCOO, said they had agreed on the date, although it still needs to be formally ratified by other unions in a meeting later on Wednesday. It will be the first general strike jointly backed by Spain's two largest unions in 14 years.

Recent Protests and Public Response

The strike will be the latest in a series of demonstrations provoked by the eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid, with activists camping on one of the capital's main squares calling for solutions to a mounting housing crisis.

Political Implications

Government Actions and Election Strategy

Those protests, along with parliament's rejection last week of decrees aimed at curbing evictions and limiting rent pressures, prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call an early election for November 29.

Sanchez is seeking to shift the political narrative from his government's handling of a migrant crisis in Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta and a series of corruption cases involving his Socialist Party and his family to the housing crisis, an area in which he believes he can harness growing resentment about rising rents.

Housing Market Challenges

Housing Deficit and Rental Pressures

Shortage of Homes

Spain has a deficit of about 750,000 homes, which is set to grow to more than a million by 2028, according to the Bank of Spain.

Rental Affordability Crisis

With fewer people able to afford a home, renting has increased sharply, putting pressure on that market. The average rental price of €1,176 ($1,315) is equivalent to about 98.7% of a young person's average monthly salary in Spain, according to the Youth Council of Spain.

Calls for Action

"We cannot ignore the fact that housing is where most of our wages go. What is the point of raising the minimum wage if housing costs are rising three, four or five times faster?" said Tenants' Union spokesperson Valeria Racu.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8946 euros)

(Reporting by Mireia Merino and David Latona; Editing by Charlie Devereux and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • UGT and CCOO have together backed a nationwide general strike on November 11 to protest the housing crisis, pending final ratification with the Syndicate of Tenants and other groups. (elpais.com)
  • This will be the first general strike jointly supported by Spain’s two main unions in 14 years, amplifying pressure ahead of the election campaign. (elpais.com)
  • The strike comes amid a housing deficit estimated at 750,000 units—projected to exceed 1 million by 2028—and rents consuming nearly 99% of a young person's net salary. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Spanish unions calling a general strike on November 11?
The strike is in protest of rising rents and evictions in Spain, with unions demanding solutions to the country's worsening housing crisis.
Which unions are organizing the strike in Spain?
The country's two largest unions, UGT and CCOO, are jointly organizing the nationwide general strike.
How is the housing crisis affecting young people in Spain?
Rising rental prices in Spain mean that the average young person spends almost their entire monthly salary on rent.
What recent event triggered an increase in protests about housing in Spain?
The eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid sparked a new wave of protests demanding action on housing.

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